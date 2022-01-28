Is Janet Jackson Documentary on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry, ‘Janet Jackson.’ is a documentary series that centers upon the inspiring life of the titular singer-songwriter who courageously faced all kinds of challenges throughout her career. From joining the family show at the tender age of seven to becoming a star with her own voice, Janet has seen all the ups and down that the music industry has to offer. The series captures Janet’s career and her private struggles that were previously undocumented.

So, if you wish to learn more about the controversial and inspiring life of the singer-songwriter, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Janet Jackson.’ and its streaming details.

What is Janet Jackson Documentary About?

Janet Jackson was just a seven-year-old girl when her father, Joe Jackson, decided that she should join the family show. Since she never had much of a choice, Joe’s decision marked the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry, and Janet realized in the following years that she needed to find her own path. With her brother, Michael Jackson ruling the music industry in the late 20th century, Janet faced a unique set of challenges. However, despite the hardship she had to endure, she established a successful career, but just like Michael, she also got embroiled in controversies. While offering a close look at her career, the documentary mostly focuses on her private struggles that she never openly discussed publicly in the past.

Is Janet Jackson Documentary on Netflix?

The streaming giant does not have the documentary in its catalog as of now. Netflix subscribers can instead watch ‘Miss Americana,’ which focuses on Taylor Swift’s personal struggles and how she has learned to embrace her role as a songwriter and performer in the competitive music industry.

Is Janet Jackson Documentary on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Janet Jackson.’ live using the Hulu + Live TV subscription. People with a basic subscription to the streamer may get access to the documentary in the future, but they will have to wait for an official confirmation. In the meantime, they can watch ‘Amazing Grace‘ or ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Janet Jackson Documentary on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Janet Jackson.’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. It is also not going to be accessible for rent/purchase on the platform as of now. Therefore, Prime subscribers can watch other documentaries like ‘Good Ol’ Freda‘ or ‘Stevie Ray Vaughan – 1984-1989: Lonestar.’

Is Janet Jackson Documentary on HBO Max?

Since the documentary is unavailable on HBO Max and is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform in the near future, subscribers can instead watch ‘Mavis!’

Where to Watch Janet Jackson Documentary Online?

‘Janet Jackson.’ documentary is set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E in two parts, the first which will be released on January 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT. The second part will be available on the aforementioned channel the following day. You can watch the documentary using live TV streaming platforms such as Sling, Vidgo, and Philo. The two-part series is accessible on DirecTV as well. Lifetime’s official website also provides the option to watch the channel Live using a cable TV package so you can watch ‘Janet Jackson.’ there as well.

How to Stream Janet Jackson Documentary for Free?

Sling offers its customers a 3-day free trial while first-time subscribers can also get a 7-day free trial of Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo. So, if you plan to watch the documentary free of charge, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

