Is Jesus Revolution on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on true events and the eponymous book by Greg Laurie and Ellen Santilli Vaughn, ‘Jesus Revolution’ is a faith-based drama movie that revolves around a youth minister and pastor who play a vital role in California’s Jesus movement in the 1970s. Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the religion film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Upon its premiere, the drama film opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics as they acknowledged the significance of the narrative and how brilliantly it portrays such a critical moment in the country’s history. If you are into such religious content, you must be excited to learn more about this movie. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details that you might require!

What is Jesus Revolution About?

Set in 1970s California, the narrative follows a young Greg Laurie who arrives in Southern California along with a bunch of other young people determined to redefine truth. There, Greg meets with a hippie street preacher named Lonnie Frisbee and pastor Chuck Smith who welcome the sea of young people inside Smith’s church, resulting in a spiritual awakening that would change the course of America forever. If you wish to find out more about this extraordinary true story, you will have to watch the film yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Jesus Revolution on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Jesus Revolution’ on its platform. For those of you looking to watch something spiritual, you might want to turn to other alternatives, such as ‘Come Sunday‘ and ‘Man of God.’

Is Jesus Revolution on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Jesus Revolution’ is not available on the streamer. However, you have the option to turn to similar movies about religion, including ‘Judgment.’

Is Jesus Revolution on Hulu?

No, ‘Jesus Revolution’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, like ‘Benedetta.’

Is Jesus Revolution on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Jesus Revolution’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar spiritual films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles‘ and ‘God’s Not Dead.’

Where to Watch Jesus Revolution Online?

‘Jesus Revolution’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that as of now, you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, if you want to get an immersive viewing experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Jesus Revolution For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Jesus Revolution’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of writing. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the film free of cost. But what you can do is hope that the Joel Courtney starrer arrives at any of the online platforms offering a free trial. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to show their support for cinematic art by choosing to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Jesus Revolution Filmed?