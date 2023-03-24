Is John Wick: Chapter 4 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Keanu Reeves as the iconic titular character, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around John Wick as he must fight off against new enemies in order to earn his freedom back. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film is a sequel to the 2019 movie ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘ and the fourth installment in the ‘John Wick‘ film series. Upon its premiere, the neo-noir thriller movie was highly appreciated by critics so much so that it became one of the highest-rated movies of the franchise. So, if you are a fan of the film series, you must be looking forward to knowing more about this installment. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the information about the same!

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 About?

The narrative follows John Wick as he plots to go against the High Table in order to satisfy his appetite for vengeance, all while remaining underground. However, he is stopped in his tracks when a new enemy with connections all over the globe puts a price on John’s head. Now, before he can earn his freedom, John must fight against everyone coming his way. So, do you wish to watch John in combat? Well, here are all the ways you can catch the action yourself!

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, fans of action thriller movies do have plenty of options at their disposal, thanks to the streaming giant’s extensive catalog. We recommend you watch ‘Kate‘ and ‘Headshot.’

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that HBO Max offers, including ‘The Matrix‘ and ‘Nobody.’

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can always turn to similar action films on the streamer using your subscription, such as ‘Commando‘ and ‘Hitman.’

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s catalog. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant like ‘Memory‘ and ‘The Protégé.’

Where to Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 Online?

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of writing. But you do have an option of preordering the movie on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. If you wish to get an immersive experience and watch the action-packed film on the big screen, you may check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream John Wick: Chapter 4 For Free?

Since ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is currently unavailable on any streaming platform, there is no way for you to catch John Wick in action for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms providing its new users with a free trial. Nevertheless, we recommend all our readers pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite movies and shows and stray away from illegal methods to do the same.

