Is Julie and Julia on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Based on two books, ‘My Life in France’ by Julia Child and ‘Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously’ by Julie Powell, ‘Julie and Julia‘ is a biographical comedy-drama movie. The narrative revolves around the early years of Julia Child’s culinary career and Julie Powell who takes on the challenge to cook all the recipes in Child’s cookbook in a year.

The Nora Ephron directorial features some of the heavyweights in Hollywood, including Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, and Linda Emond. You must be eager to learn more about the biographical movie. If you are planning on watching the film, here is all the information you need!

What is Julie and Julia About?

In 1949, Julia Child is confused about how she should pass her time. The wife of a diplomat tries her hand at hat-making and bridges before finally taking cooking lessons. That is when she discovers her passion for culinary arts. Fast forward to 2002 – Julie Powell, an unpublished author, decides to take on the challenge of cooking all 524 recipes in Child’s cookbook ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking’ in a year and blogging about it.

Going back and forth between the stories of Julie and Julia, we see how both learned to cook and found success. Do you wish to know all about their adventures? We encourage you to watch the film, and here are all the ways you can do that!

Is Julie and Julia on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the Meryl Streep-starrer on other platforms because it is not available on the streaming giant. Thanks to the expansive collection of movies on Netflix, you can watch other food and cooking-related documentaries such as ‘Food on the Go‘ and ‘A Tale of Two Kitchens.’

Is Julie and Julia on Hulu?

‘Julie and Julia’ is available to stream on Hulu, but subscribers are required to add a Starz subscription to their current plan to access the movie. You can catch the 2009 film right here. In addition, you can watch other alternatives on the platform if you want to watch something similar at no additional cost. You could check out ‘Ramen Heads‘ and ‘Constructing Albert.’

Is Julie and Julia on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers can access ‘Julie and Julia’ on the streaming platform by adding a Starz subscription to their current plan. Moreover, the streamer also provides the movie on-demand. You can learn all about these options here. Alternatively, you might want to watch other food-related films like ‘Toast‘ and ‘Abe.’

Is Julie and Julia on HBO Max?

No, ‘Julie and Julia’ is not a part of HBO Max’s current offerings. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying other similar movies, including ‘Tampopo.’

Is Julie and Julia on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed to know that the biographical film is not available to stream on the platform. Instead, there are several cooking and food-related films that you might enjoy, such as ‘Wolfgang‘ and ‘Ratatouille.’ Although the latter is an animated movie, it is a deeply satisfying cinematic experience that food lovers are bound to love.

Where to Watch Julie and Julia Online?

Apart from watching ‘Julie and Julia’ on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Starz add-on, you can also stream the movie on DirecTV and Xfinity Stream. Additionally, you can watch it on-demand on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, AMC Theatres, and YouTube.

How to Stream Julie and Julia for Free?

Fortunately, Hulu with Starz add-on provides a 7-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch ‘Julie and Julia’ for free by making use of that offer. Moreover, DirecTV currently provides a 5-day free trial of its services to first-time subscribers, which you can use to watch the movie for free. However, we advise our readers to pay for the subscriptions and watch their favorite content legally instead of resorting to illegal and unsafe means.

