Is Kaguya-sama Season 3 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Aka Akasaka’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ is a romantic-comedy anime developed by A-1 Pictures. The show revolves around Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, the top student in the nation and the student body’s representatives of the renowned Shuchiin Academy. Superficially, the duo appears to be the perfect couple and are also envied by their peers for the same reason, but despite their unmatchable compatibility, they are not together. Miyuki and Kaguya have developed feelings for one another, but they refuse to confess them first.

The hilarious drama between the duo has gained high ratings and has garnered a huge global fanbase. With the third installment of the anime about to release, fans may be curious to learn more about the show. If you are looking for similar information, we have got you covered.

What is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 About?

In season 3, Miyuki, Kaguya, and their friends may find themselves preoccupied with the mid-term examinations. The deuteragonist will naturally work hard to outperform one another while their awkward romance takes an exciting new turn. Once the exams are over, the characters will celebrate Christmas together, which will bring Miyuki and Kaguya closer than ever before. However, the successive rap battles may spark their natural rivalry again as they compete against one another.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on Netflix?

No, ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 3 is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. However, people in some parts of Asia can watch the first installment of the romantic-comedy series here. Anime fans in the United States can alternatively watch ‘Toradora!.‘

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who plan to stream ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 3 will have to look for the show on some other platform as it is currently not accessible on the streamer. But if you wish to jog your memories a little before watching the latest episodes, then you can stream the first installment here.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include the newest season of romantic-comedy anime. However, one can purchase the second installment of the series here.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on Funimation?

Yes, ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 3 is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Is Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

People with a Crunchyroll subscription can rejoice as the anime is available on the platform. You can watch all seasons of the show here.

Where to Watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Online?

‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic’ is also accessible for streaming on VRV with Japanese audio and English subtitles. In some parts of Asia, fans can stream the series on iQIYI and Bilibili.

How to Stream Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 for Free?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll come with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while VRV offers people a 30-day trial period to experience its services. Therefore, cord-cutters can use any of the aforementioned offers to watch the anime for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime