Is Karen (2021) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Karen’ is a crime thriller movie that revolves around the fight between a racist woman and a Black family who just moves into the Atlanta suburb. She makes it her mission to displace the new neighbors. Written and directed by Coke Daniels, the racism movie features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke, and Roger Dorman.

Although receiving mostly unfavorable reviews from critics upon its premiere, the movie sheds much necessary light on some serious and relevant subjects and instances, including racism and how Black people still face discrimination in society to this day. So, it is worth giving a watch yourself before you come to any conclusion. Allow us to provide you with all the necessary details you might require, including where you can watch it!

What is Karen (2021) About?

The narrative follows a married Black couple — Imani and Malik — who move into a predominantly white suburban neighborhood near Atlanta. However, they cross paths with the closeted racist and entitled middle-aged woman named Karen Drexler who lives just across the street. Soon enough, Karen comes up with a plot to displace her new neighbors with the help of her equally racist police officer brother named Mike Wind. But Imani and Malik know how to stand up for themselves and fight against racism and bigotry. Do you want to find out who comes out on top? Well, for that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Karen (2021) on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Karen’ on its expansive platform. However, thanks to its collection of movies and TV shows, there are plenty of options at your disposal when it comes to movies about racism. You might enjoy watching ‘Passing‘ and ‘Monster.’

Is Karen (2021) on HBO Max?

No, ‘Karen’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. Alternatively, you can choose to watch other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘The Color Purple.’ Although the storyline is quite different, it is also about the constant battle that one has to fight to get over all the racism in society.

Is Karen (2021) on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Karen’ is not included in the platform’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to turn to similar movies about racial inequality, such as ‘The Hate U Give.’

Is Karen (2021) on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Karen’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the thriller movie by including the ALLBLK add-on to your current plan. To learn more about the same, you can head over here! For subscribers who wish to use their regular subscriptions, you can check out movies like ‘Doubting Thomas‘ and ‘Crown Heights.’

Where to Watch Karen (2021) Online?

‘Karen’ is available for streaming on BET+, DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo, Xfinity, and Spectrum on Demand. Furthermore, you can buy or rent the Taryn Manning starrer on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Not only that but you can also stream the movie on YouTube by including the ALLBLK add-on and purchase it on the platform. You can get more information about the same right here!

How to Stream Karen (2021) For Free?

Fortunately, BET+ and Philo offer a 7-day free trial to their new subscribers. On the other hand, while Xfinity provides its new users with a month-long free trial, DirecTV gives free access to its content for the first five days to its new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Karen’ free of cost. That said, we humbly request our readers to always support the art of cinema by paying for the relevant subscription to watch their preferred content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

