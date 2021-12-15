Is Killing Eve Season 4 Releasing in 2022?

Developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, ‘Killing Eve’ is a gripping thriller television series that follows the intertwined lives of Eve and Villanelle. The former is a British Intelligence operative who finds a way to spice up her boring professional life, while Villanelle is a highly talented assassin with psychopathic tendencies. Phoebe has ingeniously adapted the series from novellas by Luke Jennings, which is evident from the huge fanbase the show has garnered within three seasons of being aired. The first season of the series premiered on April 8, 2018, on BBC America.

The splendid performances by the actors as well as outstanding writing have led to the growing popularity of the action series in the UK and USA, bagging several well-deserved awards. Even as fans keep re-watching the third season of ‘Killing Eve,’ all eyes are fixed on the season 4 premiere. Well, here we are to share all the possible details about the new season of the spy thriller.

Killing Eve Season 4 Release date

‘Killing Eve’ season 3 released on April 12, 2020, on BBC America and concluded on May 31, 2020. The third season comprises eight episodes, each of which has a running time of 41-55 minutes.

We know that fans are eager to know more about season 4, so here’s all that we can share. The show’s fourth edition was commissioned on January 3, 2020. On March 16, 2021, the official Twitter account of the series announced that the filming for season 4 was to take place in the summer of 2021, and it will premiere in 2022. But the surprising part of this announcement was that season 4 is also going to be the final outing for the series.

Our lips are sealed. Mostly. 💄 pic.twitter.com/Qtl5zxfc37 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) October 5, 2021

According to reports, the filming was supposed to begin in the autumn of 2020 but eventually began in the month of June 2021. The delay in filming was mainly due to COVID-19, but it allowed the team to get better travel access could and film for longer days. The update on October 5, 2021, revealed that the final season of ‘Killing Eve’ was in production.

Since the creators have already confirmed that the upcoming installment will be the last season of the show, fans are left with bittersweet feelings even as the fourth season is yet to be released. No official release date has been disclosed yet, but we can expect ‘Killing Eve’ season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Killing Eve Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

We can say with confidence that Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will return as Villanelle and Eve Polastri, respectively. Fiona Shaw will also be back as the famous Carolyn Martens. Other cast members who are likely to reprise their roles are Harriet Walter (Dasha), Gemma Whelan (Geraldine), Kim Bodnia (Konstantin), Danny Sapani (Jamie), Ayoola Smart (Audrey), and Camille Cottin (Hélène), among others. And although Sean Delaney’s onscreen character, Kenneth “Kenny” Stowton, is dead, we might see the actor essay the role once again if there are any flashback sequences.

Killing Eve Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The beginning of the third season is a continuity of the second season’s final episode in which Villanelle leaves Eve to die in Rome. Eve is seen working in some south London restaurant, and Villanelle is about to get married. As the storyline continues, Carolyn returns to turn down Villanelle’s proposal of becoming an MI6 informant. Additionally, new characters like Jamie (Kenny’s boss), Geraldine (Carolyn’s daughter), and Dasha (Villanelle’s trainer) also find their place in the third season.

The finale of season 3 ends with Eve and Villanelle facing each other in agreement that neither of them should stay in touch with the other. As they walk away, they turn to see each other one last time. The fourth season will probably focus on Eve and Villanelle’s relationship.

Read More: Shows like Killing Eve