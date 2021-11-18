Is King Richard on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring stand-out performances from a star-studded cast that includes Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Tony Goldwyn, ‘King Richard’ is a biographical drama movie directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film follows the inspiring journey of a father who not only dreamt of making his daughters professional tennis players but later managed to turn that his vision into reality by giving the sport two of its most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. The heartwarming story of bulldog determination and courage can move anyone, and if you are also intrigued by its premise and wish to learn more about it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is King Richard About?

After getting blessed with two daughters in the early 80s, Richard Williams dared to dream the unthinkable when he decided to make them professional tennis players after watching Virginia Ruzici play on his television. The inadequate understanding of the intricacies of the game or a lack of strategic planning for competitions ahead did not deter the Louisiana-born man who has himself learned the sport from a man known as Old Whiskey. With an 85 page detailed plan, Richard set out to teach his daughters tennis when they were only four and a half years old.

His bulldog determination ultimately paid off as his daughters put their trust in him and followed the rigorous training regime without any complaints. The story of how Williams raised two of the greatest tennis stars of the 21st century is heartwarming, and you should definitely not miss out on it. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need whenever you plan to watch ‘King Richard.’

Is King Richard on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms since it is currently not accessible on the streaming giant. However, they can also watch other biographical drama movies like ‘The Dirt‘ or ‘Schumacher.’

Is King Richard on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does include Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis-starrer, but after getting the HBO Max add-on, one can get access to the exclusive content of the streamer, including ‘King Richard.’ You can learn more about Hulu with HBO Max here.

Is King Richard on Amazon Prime?

The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directorial is not available in Amazon Prime’s regular offering. However, the film may eventually be accessible on the streamer as on-demand content. So you should regularly check Amazon’s official website. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘The Music of Silence‘ or ‘A Father’s Son.’

Is King Richard on HBO Max?

‘King Richard’ is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures; therefore, it is exclusively available for streaming on HBO Max. Subscribers can watch the film here starting November 19, 2021.

Where to Watch King Richard Online?

Apart from being available on HBO Max online, the biographical drama film will also be released theatrically all over the United States on the aforementioned date. Fans who wish to film in theaters can book their tickets on Fandango.

The Will Smith-starrer is not available for rent/purchase on VOD platforms as of now. But we recommend checking platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube in the coming months.

How to Stream King Richard for Free?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial for first-time subscribers, but Hulu’s HBO Max add-on comes with a 7-day free trial. People who wish to stream the biographical drama movie free of charge can use the above-mentioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

