Is Knock at the Cabin on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is an apocalyptic thriller that revolves around a family of three, whose vacation at a cabin is cut short when they are held hostage by four armed strangers, with little to no contact with the outside world. Co-written and helmed by M. Night Shyamalan, the psychological thriller movie is based on the 2018 novel titled ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul G. Tremblay and stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Rupert Grint.

Upon its premiere, the horror thriller film opened to mixed reviews from critics but it has a fair share of twists and turns, which you generally get from an M. Night Shyamalan directorial. So, if you are into suspenseful and unexpected storylines, you are likely to be excited to learn more about this movie. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share with you!

What is Knock at the Cabin About?

The narrative follows a gay couple and their daughter who vacation at a remote cabin to spend some time together. However, soon enough, four armed strangers arrive at their doorstep, hold the family hostage, and put forward an almost impossible choice in front of them. The family must sacrifice one of their own in order to prevent the apocalypse. So, will they believe the strangers who showed up out of nowhere and make the choice? For that, you will have to watch the Dave Bautista starrer yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Knock at the Cabin on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Knock at the Cabin’ in its expansive collection. But you can make good use of your subscription by turning to other alternatives you might enjoy, such as ‘Awake‘ and ‘Cadaver.’

Is Knock at the Cabin on HBO Max?

While HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Knock at the Cabin’ in its library, it surely offers a wide range of similar movies to its subscribers, such as another M. Night Shyamalan directorial ‘Signs‘ and ‘Greenland.’

Is Knock at the Cabin on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive content catalog. Alternatively, subscribers may choose to watch similar thriller movies that the platform houses, like ‘Take Shelter‘ and ‘Last Survivors.’

Is Knock at the Cabin on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, don’t let it disappoint you because you still have plenty of other alternatives at your disposal with your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘American Apocalypse,’ ‘Knowing,’ and ‘Goodbye World.’

Where to Watch Knock at the Cabin Online?

‘Knock at the Cabin’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of now. Thus, you can’t possibly watch the thriller movie online at the moment, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if your patience is running thin, you can choose to catch all the action on the big screen by checking shows and booking tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Knock at the Cabin For Free?

Since ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms at the moment, you must know that there is no way for you to stream the psychological thriller movie for free. But you can still hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users, sooner rather than later. Nevertheless, we believe that our readers must always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than using illegal ways to do the same.

