Is Komi Can’t Communicate on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime with romance and shoujo elements. The series revolves around Komi, an elegant-looking high schooler whose stoic beauty stuns the students of elite Itan Private High School. Her deepest desire is to make friends, but social anxiety makes it hard for her to even communicate with others. Luckily, she gets assistance from Hitohito Tadano, a fellow classmate who understands and accepts the protagonist for who she is. Based on Tomohito Oda’s eponymous Japanese manga series, the anime is all set to release in Japan on October 7, 2021, and internationally on October 21, 2021. Curious to learn more about it? We have got you covered.

What is Komi Can’t Communicate About?

Students at the elite Itan Private High are stunned by the stoic beauty of Komi Shouko, a Sophomore who recently joined the school. Her graceful appearance and tall height immediately make Komi a star on the campus, and her fellow classmates can’t help gushing over her. However, hidden behind Komi’s flawless public facade is an introverted teenager who is struggling with extreme social anxiety. Her popularity makes things even more complicated for the high schooler who just wants to make friends. Unfortunately, no one can see through her outward appearance, and unfortunately, her anxiety is even perceived as a refined class by some of the students.

Luckily, Hitohito Tadano, a student who sits next to her, eventually begins to see her for who she really is and decides to help her make friends. However, what seems simple on the surface is complicated by Komi’s demeanor and natural tendencies to remain aloof. Can the socially anxious high schooler manage to get over her reservations and lead a normal life? In order to find out you will have to watch the show and here’s how you can do that.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate on Netflix?

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is licensed by Netflix for streaming outside Japan. The streamer is slated to release the pilot episode internationally on October 21, 2021. The show will be released on TV Tokyo and other channels in Japan on October 7, 2021. However, subscribers won’t be able to binge-watch the series as each episode will be released on a weekly basis.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ on other platforms since the slice of life anime is currently unavailable on the streamer and is unlikely to arrive anytime soon. People who are looking for somewhat similar shows can watch ‘After School Dice Club‘ or ‘Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life.‘

Is Komi Can’t Communicate on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog of anime does not include ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’ However, Prime subscribers can instead watch other shows other slice of life anime like ‘Grand Blue Dreaming‘ or ‘Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms.’

Is Komi Can’t Communicate on Crunchyroll?

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll subscribers who are looking for the show on the platform are bound to be disappointed since it is currently inaccessible. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Danchigai‘ or ‘Joshi Kausei.’

Where to Watch Komi Can’t Communicate Online?

Internationally, ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is exclusively streaming on Netflix. So, as of now, the subscribers appear to have limited options. Meanwhile, in Japan, the slice of life anime will air on TV, Tokyo, and other channels.

How to Stream Komi Can’t Communicate for Free?

Since Netflix no longer offers a free trial for first-time subscribers, it is currently not possible to stream the show for free. However, we recommend our readers refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite anime online only after paying for them.

