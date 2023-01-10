Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori, ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ is a rom-com anime. The show follows Junta Shiraishi, an ordinary high schooler whose dream of living a fulfilling youth is in direct contrast to a strange and inexplicable lack of presence. Most people his age including his classmates fail to even notice him on most occasions to the point that they think that his seat in class is always empty. Luckily for him, Nagisa Kubo who seats next to him won’t let her classmates forget Junta despite his characteristic elusiveness.

The hilarious and sometimes emotional story of these two classmates as they become acquainted and come close to one another has excited the fans of the rom-com genre this season. In case you also like the premise and plan to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible About?

As a high school student all that Junta Shiraishi wants is for his classmates to acknowledge his existence so that he can lead a fulfilling youth. Unfortunately, his lack of presence is so severe that most people his age struggle to even realize that he is with them. This has gone so far that his classmates even think that his seat is always empty which has contributed to the development of the rumor that one can be blessed with good fortune if they spot him.

Luckily not everyone sees Junta in a similar fashion as Nagisa Kubo, the girl seating next to her ensures that he does not feel left out. As she forces Junta’s participation in her strange antics, he slowly becomes more open to new experiences and realizes that his high school life is not going to be as boring as he had thought it will be.

Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Netflix?

‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ is unavailable on Netflix. We recommend people with a subscription to the streaming giant alternatively stream ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’

Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Hulu?

If you are looking for the rom-com series on Hulu, then you will probably be disappointed since it is not a part of the platform’s current catalog. However, people who wish to watch somewhat similar shows will probably enjoy watching ‘HoriMiya‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.‘

Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible.’ Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer anytime soon, subscribers can instead stream ‘Hitorijime My Hero‘ or ‘Kabukibu!‘

Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll’s extensive catalog of anime does not include the rom-com series. But there are other similar shows like ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ or ‘A Couple of Cuckoos’ that subscribers can watch.

Is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Funimation?

Since ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ is not available on Funimation, subscribers can watch ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!‘

Where to Watch Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Online?

‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ has been licensed by HIDIVE for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can watch all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

How to Stream Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible for Free?

HIDIVE comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the rom-com anime free of cost can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

