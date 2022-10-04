Is La Brea on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘La Brea’ is a sci-fi series created by David Appelbaum that follows the Harris family, who get separated after an unexplained sinkhole in their city opens up and engulfs everything in its vicinity. Torn apart by a prehistoric land with scarce resources, they struggle to survive and reunite before time runs out. Featuring stellar actors like Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, and Jack Martin, the show combines time travel and post-apocalyptic elements to create a thrilling and equally terrifying narrative. Now, if you are curious to know more about this mystery drama series, these are all the details you need!

What is La Brea About?

A sudden sinkhole that appears in the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard starts pulling in countless people and objects in Los Angeles. This unexplained event and the appearance of prehistoric creatures alert US Homeland Security, who realize that the hole is a temporary portal to 10,000 B.C. The people who vanished into the sinkhole include Eve Harris and her son Josh, who are now stuck centuries back in time in an unknown land.

On the other hand, Gavin Harris starts having strange visions of his wife and son and desperately searches for them. Thus, the family races against the clock to return to one another before the portal closes permanently. So, if you wish to discover their fate, you must watch the show. Here’s how you can do so.

Is La Brea on Netflix?

No, ‘La Brea’ is not included in Netflix’s massive collection of movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, you can check out ‘Dark,’ which similarly explores time travel as well as apocalyptic events. ‘The Rain,’ which chronicles two siblings who travel across a post-apocalyptic land, may also appeal to your love for the genre.

Is La Brea on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers won’t find ‘La Brea’ on the streamer but can opt for equally interesting alternatives like ‘12 Monkeys‘ and ‘Devs.’ While the former covers time travel and an impending apocalypse, the latter is a riveting sci-fi thriller series.

Is La Brea on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘La Brea’ is available for renting and purchasing on Amazon Prime, and you will find all the details here. Besides, you can use your regular plan to watch similar shows for free, such as ‘Night Sky‘ and ‘Outer Range.’

Is La Brea on HBO Max?

Though ‘La Brea’ is not a part of HBO Max’s content catalog, do not let that disappoint you. You can utilize your subscription to enjoy alternatives like ‘Westworld‘ and ‘Station Eleven.’

Where to Watch La Brea Online?

‘La Brea’ is available for streaming on NBC’s official website and Peacock. You can also stream the show on DirecTV, FuboTV, Spectrum On Demand, Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Other than that, you can opt to rent or buy episodes on Google Play Store, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

How to Stream La Brea For Free?

Luckily, Xfinity offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers, while DirecTV provides a 5-day free trial for the first 7 days. Furthermore, YouTube TV, Peacock, and FuboTV offer 7-day free access to their content for first-time subscribers, whereas Sling TV offers the same for 3 days. Hence, you can avail of any of the offers mentioned above to watch ‘La Brea’ without spending a penny. That said, we always advise our readers to pay for applicable subscriptions and not use illegal methods to watch content.

Read More: Shows Like La Brea