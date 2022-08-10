Is Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT, Netflix, Hotstar, or Prime?

A remake of the 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump‘ by Robert Zemeckis, which was based on Winston Groom’s eponymous novel, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an Indian comedy-drama movie that follows the titular character in his transformational journey. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars some of the Bollywood heavyweights, including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Fans of the original movie must be interested in learning more about this remake and watching it. Well, in that case, here are all the necessary details about the same!

What is Laal Singh Chaddha About?

The narrative revolves around Laal Singh Chaddha, a simple yet dim-witted man who possesses an extraordinary sense of empathy and understands human emotions like no one else. His journey takes us through a whirlwind of hundreds of locations and emotions, filling us with love, warmth, melancholy, and even laughter at times. Now that you wish to watch this journey of Laal Singh Chaddha unfold in front of your eyes, these are all the ways you can watch the Bollywood movie!

Is Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. Instead, there are plenty of other drama movies you can turn to on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo.’ and ‘All The Bright Places.’ While the former is an inspirational tale of a girl with paraplegia, not letting her disability get in the way of her goals, the latter is about a couple that deals with personal struggles that get in the way of their love.

Is Laal Singh Chaddha on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not host ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on its platform, as of now. However, Prime subscribers can instead turn to other alternatives the streaming giant houses such as ‘Joe Bell‘ and ‘Starfish.’

Is Laal Singh Chaddha on Hotstar+?

While Hotstar+ does not house ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ the streaming platform does offer some excellent alternatives. You can watch the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tubelight,’ which is also an inspirational tale of a disabled man and his love for his family, here. Another movie on the platform that focuses on the romantic side of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’

Where to Watch Laal Singh Chaddha Online?

As of writing, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is not available on any digital platforms, which means that there is currently no way for you to watch the Aamir Khan-starrer online. However, the movie has been released in theatres and is most likely available in one near you. You can check out show timings and book tickets for the Bollywood movie on Fandango and BookMyShow.

How to Stream Laal Singh Chaddha For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is not available on any of the online platforms, and thus, you cannot stream it for free anyhow. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the digital platforms providing free trials to their new users. In the meanwhile, we request our readers not to use any unethical means to stream or download their favorite movies or TV shows and instead pay for the relevant platforms and support the art of cinema.

