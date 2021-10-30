Is Lamb (2021) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘Lamb’ is an Icelandic horror movie directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, which revolves around a couple who unexpectedly come across a lamb. Initially, a source of happiness in their mundane lives, the lamb’s presence soon invites sinister forces that plot to destroy the couple.

The movie combines elements of folklore and psycho thrillers to weave a complex narrative that will certainly leave audiences in awe of its cinematic brilliance. It has received mostly positive reviews from critics and garnered plenty of acclaim across the globe. If you are planning to watch this spine-chilling movie, its streaming details should come in handy. Here’s where you can watch ‘Lamb’ online.

What is Lamb About?

Set against the snowy backdrop of an Icelandic mountainside village, ‘Lamb’ follows a couple, María and Ingvar. The husband and wife work hard on their farm and try to make a living. One day, they discover that their sheep has given birth to a baby. However, the baby turns out to be a human/sheep hybrid. The couple decides to raise the baby as their own and grow attached to it. Soon, the couple finds out about the child’s true nature. Their adoration for the baby starts to disrupt the couple’s life and begins to bring out the worst within them.

Is Lamb on Netflix?

Netflix has a diverse entertainment library filled with exciting original and acquired titles. However, ‘Lamb’ isn’t one of them. Instead, users who enjoy horror can check out ‘Bulbbul,’ which is about a young woman with a tragic past who tries to uncover the truth about the supernatural murders in her village.

Is Lamb on Amazon Prime?

‘Lamb’ is not a part of the titles included in your basic Amazon Prime subscription, but it is available as an on-demand title. To rent the movie on the service, head here. Alternatively, you can stream ‘Midsommar,’ which follows an American couple at a Swedish midsummer festival that quickly becomes their worst nightmare.

Is Lamb on Hulu?

‘Lamb’ hasn’t been added to Hulu’s entertainment catalog. If you wish to watch something similar on the service, we recommend ‘The Field Guide to Evil,’ an anthology film that explores folk tales and myths that have captivated entire communities.

Is Lamb on HBO Max?

HBO Max currently does not house ‘Lamb’ under its umbrella of entertainment content. Folks interested in watching something scary can stream ‘Trick ‘r Treat‘ that revolves around a town’s Halloween celebration disrupted by evil.

Where to Watch Lamb Online?

‘Lamb’ has received a theatrical release. If you wish to watch it at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The movie can also be rented on popular VOD platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Spectrum, DirecTV, YouTube, RedBox, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.

How to Stream Lamb For Free?

Presently, the only way to watch ‘Lamb’ is at a theatre or online on-demand. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie for free at the moment. We encourage our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

