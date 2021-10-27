Is Last Night in Soho on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a psychological horror film featuring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp. It revolves around Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer with a strange ability to transport back in time to the 60s. Although her experience is initially empowering in a way, once the harsh reality behind the glamorous world comes to the fore, Eloise’s real life begins to fall apart as well. If you are looking for a movie that makes you nostalgic and scares you at the same time, then ‘Last Night in Soho’ might just be what you are looking for. So, here’s everything you need to know about the film.

What is Last Night in Soho About?

Eloise Turner is an independent and strong young woman who aspires to become a fashion designer. One ordinary day as she is preoccupied with her usual routine, she mysteriously gets transported back in time to 1960s London. It does not take her long to realize that she is gifted with a strange sixth sense which allows her to experience the past in the body of a well-known club singer of the time named Sandie.

Eloise embraces the opportunity and starts living Sandie’s glamorous life. She even gets into a romantic relationship, but slowly it begins to dawn on her that Sandie’s life is not really what it appears to be. The dream life of the 60s soon becomes a nightmare for the protagonist, and life as she knows it is no longer the same. Are you wondering how you can watch the film? Let’s explore the options!

Is Last Night in Soho on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s massive catalog of films and television shows does not include ‘Last Night in Soho.’ So, Netflix subscribers looking for other psychological horror movies may enjoy watching ‘The Perfection‘ or ‘Creep.’

Is Last Night in Soho on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch ‘Last Night in Soho’ because the Edgar Wright directorial is currently not accessible on the streamer. However, we recommend our readers watch ‘The Night‘ or ‘Sleepwalker.’

Is Last Night in Soho on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is not available on Amazon Prime, and it’s highly unlikely that it will be accessible on the platform in the near future. Viewers looking for other horror movies can stream ‘Evil Eye‘ or ‘Don’t Knock Twice.’

Is Last Night in Soho on HBO Max?

Since ‘Last Night in Soho’ is not available on HBO Max, subscribers can watch films like ‘Orphan‘ or ‘The Amityville Horror.’

Where to Watch Last Night in Soho Online?

The Edgar Wright directorial is slated to be released theatrically in the United States on October 29, 2021. If you plan on watching the psychological horror film, then you can book your tickets here.

How to Stream Last Night in Soho for Free?

Since ‘Last Night in Soho’ is only releasing in cinema halls as of now, it is currently not possible to watch the film free of cost. However, we recommend our readers avoid all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for the content.

