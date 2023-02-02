Is Let It Be Morning on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous novel by Palestinian author Sayed Kashua, ‘Let It Be Morning’ is a Palestinian drama movie that revolves around a man who attends his brother’s wedding in the village he grew up but is unable to return home to Jerusalem due to a military blockade lockdown. Written and directed by Eran Kolirin, the film features stellar performances from an impressive cast, comprising Alex Bakri, Juna Suleiman, Salim Dau, and Ehab Salami.

The movie’s impressive storytelling, brilliant acting from the cast, and the perfect blend of comedy and drama helped it receive much-deserved praise and positive reviews from critics and fans, upon its premiere. By now, you must be intrigued and excited to learn more about this drama movie. In that case, let us fill you in on all the details!

What is Let It Be Morning About?

The narrative follows a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen named Sami who currently resides in Jerusalem. He gets a chance to indulge in nostalgia when he gets invited to his brother’s wedding which is taking place in the Arab village where he spent his childhood. However, after the wedding, the village is locked down by the Israeli soldiers, preventing Sami to return home. Will he be able to break through the ominous wall and return to Jerusalem? You will have to watch the film yourself to find that out, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Let It Be Morning on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed because ‘Let It Be Morning’ is not available on the streaming giant. Instead, you can use your subscription to watch similar movies, such as ‘The Photographer of Mauthausen.’

Is Let It Be Morning on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Let It Be Morning’ on its expansive platform. But the streamer offers plenty of other options that you might enjoy watching. We recommend you watch ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai.’

Is Let It Be Morning on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might not be able to get access to ‘Let It Be Morning’ using their subscription but they can turn to other alternatives for sure. For instance, you might want to give another drama movie a try, like ‘Hostile Territory.’

Is Let It Be Morning on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Let It Be Morning’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But the streaming giant makes up for it by granting you access to similar films, including ‘To End All Wars.’

Where to Watch Let It Be Morning Online?

‘Let It Be Morning’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which simply means that currently, you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if your patience is running thin and you wish to watch the movie on the big screen, you may check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Let It Be Morning For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Let It Be Morning’ is not accessible on any of the digital platforms at the moment. This means that there is no way for you to stream the Palestinian film for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that being said, we discourage our readers from turning to illegal methods to watch their favorite movies and TV shows. Instead, we urge them to pay for the content they wish to consume and appreciate cinema how it is meant to be.

