Is Licorice Pizza on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

‘Licorice Pizza’ is a comedy-drama movie that follows the lives of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they grow up exploring the exciting yet melancholic and chaotic reality of first love. An Oscar contender, the Paul Thomas Anderson directorial features Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their first role in a movie. In addition, the cast includes actors like Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, and Tom Waits. If this coming-of-age movie excites you, you must be eager to know more about it and watch it yourself. In that case, you might be interested in all that we know!

What is Licorice Pizza About?

In 1973 San Fernando Valley, a 25-year old photographer’s assistant – Alana Kane – catches the eye of a 15-year old child actor Gary Valentine. Thanks to Gary’s resilience, confidence, and surprisingly high level of maturity, Alana agrees to have dinner with him. However, little do they know that this is just the beginning.

As Alana and Gary go on to work on several business ventures, they are in search of a place and purpose for themselves in the crazy world that they live in. But the question is, can the two remain friends, despite all the impediments that life throws their way? The best way to find out is by watching this Oscar-nominated film. In case you are planning to do that, you will find the below-mentioned details quite important.

Is Licorice Pizza on Netflix?

‘Licorice Pizza’ is not on the list of movies that Netflix offers. However, thanks to the plethora of films and TV shows available on the streaming giant, you can find alternatives that tackle similar themes like struggles that come with a relationship and the unexpectedness of love. A couple of movies that involve the said themes are ‘Marriage Story‘ and ‘The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch.’

Is Licorice Pizza on Hulu?

‘Licorice Pizza’ cannot be viewed on Hulu, but the streamer has plenty of other movies to choose from. In case you wish to watch something along the same lines, you may enjoy watching ‘Flower‘ and ‘Some Kind of Wonderful.’ Despite being quite different from each other, both films explore a spectrum of adolescent experiences.

Is Licorice Pizza on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Licorice Pizza’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can buy or rent the film. Hence, you can pay for it and watch the movie here. But as subscribers, if you are interested in watching something at no additional charge, we can recommend films that have romance and comedy as central themes. So, you can check out ‘Being the Ricardos‘ or ‘The Big Sick.’

Is Licorice Pizza on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows does not include ‘Licorice Pizza,’ so you will have to look for other options to watch the movie. However, HBO Max offers several interesting films that revolve around the concept of young love. Having said that, you can check out classics like ‘Dirty Dancing‘ and ‘Say Anything.’

Is Licorice Pizza on Disney+?

Unfortunately, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is not available for streaming on Disney+. Nevertheless, there are other movies you can watch instead, such as ‘10 Things I Hate About You‘ and ‘Never Been Kissed.’ Both are romantic comedies with teenage life as a prominent element, quite like the Paul Thomas Anderson directorial.

Where to Stream Licorice Pizza Online?

You can watch ‘Licorice Pizza’ online by buying or renting the movie on DirecTV, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Google Play, and AMC Theatres. If you cannot wait, you can choose to watch the movie on the big screen by booking your tickets on Fandango.

How to Watch Licorice Pizza for Free?

As of now, there is no way to watch ‘Licorice Pizza’ for free. Your best shot at catching the Alana Haim-starrer for free is to wait until it is accessible on a digital platform that offers free trials. Moreover, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume instead of resorting to illegal means to access free content.

