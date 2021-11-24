Is Licorice Pizza on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘Licorice Pizza’ is an uplifting coming-of-age movie that converges on the developing connection between a teenager and a school portrait photographer’s assistant in her 20s. Spearheaded by director Paul Thomas Anderson of ‘There Will Be Blood’ fame, the film stars brilliant talents like Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, and Tom Waits. A simple yet stirring story about the duo’s journey through the San Fernando Valley, the film has been critically acclaimed and praised for its brilliant performances, direction, and screenplay. If you plan to catch the movie on its release and want to know how to go about it, we have you covered!

What Is Licorice Pizza About?

Set in the early 1970s, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is a beautiful journey into the thrills of teenage life and how different fleeting experiences leave lasting effects on our life. Interestingly, the movie bases the character of teenager Gary Valentine on legendary film and TV producer Gary Goetzman. In the film, Gary Valentine takes a liking to photographer’s assistant Alana Kane after meeting her at his high school’s picture day. Although there is a significant age difference between the two, Gary seems entirely smitten by his new acquaintance and even tries to flirt awkwardly. Surprisingly, his clumsy advances lead to the development of a beautiful bond, and the two become fast friends.

With both living in the San Fernando Valley, Gary, a young actor himself, tries to jumpstart Alana’s acting career. However, the plan fails, forcing the two to start a waterbed company through which they are able to experience the Hollywood lifestyle. Their business even puts them face to face with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and leads them on several risky escapades that end up strengthening their bond. Moreover, their journey together is documented amid a changing political scenario that surely leaves an effect on their young minds.

Is Licorice Pizza on Netflix?

No, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is not a part of Netflix’s impressive collection. However, if you own a subscription to the streaming service and are in the mood for some coming-of-age movies, we recommend watching ‘All The Bright Places,’ ‘The Half of It,’ and ‘Moxie.’

Is Licorice Pizza on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Licorice Pizza’ is not available to stream on Hulu. However, the platform has a massive movie library and offers access to coming-of-age films like ‘Love, Victor,’ ‘All Summers End,’ and ‘The Wonder Years.’

Is Licorice Pizza on HBO Max?

No, a subscription to HBO Max will not let you stream Licorice Pizza as the platform does not host the film. However, interested people can take their pick of interesting movies like ‘Unpregnant,’ ‘Young Hearts,’ and ‘Boogie.’

Is Licorice Pizza on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Licorice Pizza’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as of this moment. Still, the platform has an exquisite collection of coming-of-age movies like ‘The Only Living Boy in New York,’ and ‘I Like It Like That.’

Where To Watch Licorice Pizza Online?

‘Licorice Pizza’ will be released for a limited theatrical run on November 25, 2021, followed by a national theatrical release on December 25. Thus, with the movie being exclusive to theaters, there is no way to stream it online. If you are interested in watching this beautiful coming-of-age drama, you can find timings and ticket prices here.

How To Watch Licorice Pizza For Free?

Unfortunately, with ‘Licorice Pizza’ not available for streaming online, there is no way to watch the movie for free. Hence, the only way to experience Gary and Alana’s journey through a 1970s San Fernando Valley is to attend a screening at a nearby theatre.

