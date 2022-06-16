Is Lightyear on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A spin-off of the ‘Toy Story‘ film series, ‘Lightyear’ is an animated action-adventure movie that serves as an origin story for the Buzz Lightyear — one of the protagonists in the parent films. Directed and co-written by Angus MacLane, the animated film stars some Hollywood heavyweights as the voice of the characters in the movie, including Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Dale Soules, and Peter Sohn. If you have been a fan of the original movies, you might have always been intrigued to know about the origins of the heroic Buzz Lightyear. Allow us to share all the information that you need about the movie and the ways you can watch it!

What is Lightyear About?

The narrative revolves around the earlier years of the titular character, who is trapped on a foreign and hostile planet with his crew. The space ranger takes the lead and attempts to rescue himself and the others by finding a way back home through space and time. If that burden wasn’t enough, he must also keep the universe safe and intact as he encounters Zurg and his army who have a sinister plan on their minds. Do you find yourselves interested in seeing Buzz in action as he saves the universe? For that, you would have to watch the film yourself and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Lightyear on Netflix?

Although ‘Lightyear’ is not available to stream on Netflix, there are several other alternatives that the subscribers can turn to, thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive catalog. You are likely to enjoy movies such as ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines‘ and ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.’

Is Lightyear on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Lightyear’ on other streaming platforms as it is not accessible on this streamer. However, you have the option of tuning into similar movies on Hulu, like ‘Robots‘ and ‘Astro Boy.’

Is Lightyear on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Lightyear’ is not a part of the massive library of content that Amazon Prime Video boasts of. Instead, you can put your subscription to good use and find other alternatives to watch. You might enjoy watching ‘Megamind‘ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.’

Is Lightyear on HBO Max?

HBO subscribers may not be in luck as the streamer does not offer the animated movie. However, if you have subscribed to the platform, there are other alternatives that you can add to your watchlist, such as ‘Epic‘ and ‘Scoob!.’

Is Lightyear on Disney+?

‘Lightyear’ might not be available on Disney+ as of yet, but we expect it to be available on the streamer sooner rather than later after it has spent enough time in theatres. Until then, you can turn to the original movies that are at your disposal, including ‘Toy Story‘ and ‘Toy Story 2.’

Where to Watch Lightyear Online?

Since ‘Lightyear’ released exclusively in theatres, as of now, there is no way for you to watch the animated movie on any of the digital platforms. At the moment, the only way you can watch the origin story of Buzz Lightyear is on the big screen. So, if you cannot wait to watch the movie, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Disney Movies’ official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Lightyear for Free?

As mentioned above, the animated action-adventure movie is not available for streaming on any of the platforms. This means that there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Lightyear’ for free. All you can do is hope that it gets made available on any of the digital platforms that offer a free trial to their new users, unlike Disney+. However, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema.

