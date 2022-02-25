Is Love Hostel on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Written by Shanker Raman, Mehak Jamal, and Yogi Singha, ‘Love Hostel’ is a romantic thriller movie that features stand-out performances by Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra. The film focuses on an interfaith love affair between a young couple who faces social and familial pressure to forget their desire to live together. But when they refuse to relent despite the pressure, the couple’s worst fears are realized as they are hunted by a dangerous man who will stop at nothing to end their relationship. In case you wish to learn more about the film’s premise or are just looking for streaming details, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Love Hostel About?

Ahmed and Jyoti are a young couple who are madly in love with each other. Despite the differences in their faiths and upbringing, the duo can’t imagine their lives with each other, so ignoring family and social pressure, they exchange vows in hopes of a peaceful future. Unfortunately, going against their families turns out to be a nightmarish decision for them as a ruthless mercenary named Dagar begins to hunt them down. It does not take long for Ahmed and Jyoti to experience the violent nature of the threat that stares at them as each move becomes a life and death decision. While Dagar slowly comes closer to capturing the two, can the interfaith couple gather enough courage to face their bloodthirst adversary?

Is Love Hostel on Netflix?

Netflix currently does not have ‘Love Hostel’ in its extensive catalog of television shows and movies. Moreover, the film is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Looop Lapeta.’

Is Love Hostel on Amazon Prime Video?

No, Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey-starrer is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. The film is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. Viewers who are looking for other romantic thriller movies on Amazon Prime may like ‘Gehraiyaan.’

Is Love Hostel on Hotstar+?

Hostar+ has some really good romantic films in its catalog, but it does not include the Shanker Raman directorial. People with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Tadap‘ or ‘Atrangi Re.’

Where to Watch Love Hostel Online?

‘Love Hotel’ released globally on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022. So, people who wish to watch the film must have a subscription to the platform, which is now available in more than 190 countries. In case you already have one, then you stream the movie here.

How to Stream Love Hostel for Free?

Since ZEE5 is the only platform currently streaming ‘Love Hostel,’ people who wish to watch the film free of cost will need to get a free subscription to the streamer. Unfortunately, the platform does not regularly provide a trial, so cord-cutters will have to check the current status on the official website. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from illegal means.

Read More: Greatest Hindi Romantic Films