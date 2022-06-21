Is Love Island UK Season 8 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Love Island UK’ is a dating reality TV series that features a group of glamorous singles who come to stay together in a villa for some weeks. They are expected to couple up with each other as they hope to find love and have the summer of their lives. Created by Brent Baker, Mark Busk-Cowley, Tom Gould, and Joe Scarrat, the dating show follows quite an entertaining format that holds the attention of the audience in each episode. Thus, over the years, the show has gained a significant amount of fans who can’t get enough of the drama that unfolds in the villa. If you are one of them, you must be eager to learn about ‘Love Island UK’ season 8. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details, including how you can watch it!

What is Love Island UK About?

The reality show brings together ten prospective singles to a luxurious villa who stay together for a few weeks while coupling up with one another. Over the next few weeks, the presenter comes and delivers some shocking twists to test the islanders’ relationships with each other. Apart from winning each other’s hearts, they must also win the hearts of the public as it is the public that decides who stays and who gets eliminated. Those who manage to stay till the very end stand a chance of winning a large sum of money. Now let’s find out the ways you can watch it online!

Is Love Island UK Season 8 on Netflix?

No, ‘Love Island UK’ season 8 is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant houses several other dating reality shows that you can enjoy instead. We recommend you watch ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ and ‘Love Never Lies.’

Is Love Island UK Season 8 on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Love Island UK’ season 8 is available for streaming on Hulu; you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is Love Island UK Season 8 on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘Love Island UK’ season 8 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive content library. However, there are several other alternatives at your disposal on the streaming giant, including ‘Lovestruck High‘ and ‘Love Games.’

Is Love Island UK Season 8 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Love Island UK’ season 8 on other streaming platforms as it is not available on this streamer. In the meanwhile, you can tune into similar reality shows that are included in HBO Max’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. We recommend you watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ and ‘Bachelor Pad.’

Where to Watch Love Island UK Season 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Love Island UK’ season 8 on ITV’s official website. In addition, the dating show is also accessible on DirecTV. Other than that, there is currently no other way for you to stream or purchase the reality show on any other digital platform.

How to Stream Love Island UK Season 8 for Free?

Fortunately, ITV offers a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV allows free access to its content to new subscribers for the first five days. So, you can make the most of these trial periods and stream the episodes of ‘Love Island UK’ for free. In the meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal methods for doing the same!

Read More: Best Dating Shows on Netflix