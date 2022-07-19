Is Love Island USA 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the long-running eponymous British series, ‘Love Island USA’ is a dating reality TV series that follows a group of singles who live together in a villa for some weeks and must couple up with one another in order to take home the prize money. In season 4, Sarah Hyland takes on the role of host for the show while the narration is done by the narrator of the British version himself, Iain Stirling.

Ever since the inception of the series, viewers can’t seem to get enough of the drama that unfolds in the villa each season. If you are one such viewer, you must be eager to learn more about ‘Love Island USA’ 2022. Well, in that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details, including how you can watch it!

What is Love Island USA 2022 About?

The dating show brings together a group of singles, also known as the islanders, to a lavish villa who stay together while coupling with one another, with no contact from the outside world. Over the next few weeks, the islanders must couple up and complete different tasks that test their relationships in order to survive in the villa and avoid elimination. Besides winning over one another, the couples also have to win over the public’s hearts as they decide who stays and who goes home. The winning couple gets their hand on grand prize money of $100,000. Now, let’s see how you can watch it online!

Is Love Island USA 2022 on Netflix?

No, ‘Love Island USA’ 2022 is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, there are plenty of other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ and ‘Love Never Lies.’

Is Love Island USA 2022 on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Love Island USA’ 2022 is not a part of Hulu’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other dating shows on the streamer like ‘Love Island UK‘ and ‘Love Island Australia.’

Is Love Island USA 2022 on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Love Island USA’ is available on Amazon Prime Video, you can only get access to the reality show by including the Paramount+ add-on in your current plan. You can learn more about it and check out the availability of ‘Love Island USA’ 2022 by heading here! In the meanwhile, you may enjoy watching other alternatives, including ‘Lovestruck High‘ and ‘Love Games.’

Is Love Island USA 2022 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be in for a disappointment as ‘Love Island USA’ 2022 is not included in the streamer’s content library. However, you can tune into similar dating shows available on HBO Max, such as ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ and ‘Bachelor Pad.’

Where to Watch Love Island USA 2022 Online?

You can watch ‘Love Island USA’ 2022 on Peacock TV’s official website. Other than that, you have the option of streaming the dating show on FuboTV Xfinity, and iTunes. You may check out the availability of season 4 by heading over to the respective websites.

How to Stream Love Island USA 2022 For Free?

Fortunately, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers, while Xfinity provides free access to its content to its new users for the first 30 days. Thus, you can avail of any of these offers and stream the episodes of ‘Love Island USA’ for free. Nonetheless, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means for doing the same.

