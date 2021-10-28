Is Love Life on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Sam Boyd, ‘Love Life’ is a romantic comedy series that captures the protagonist’s emotional journey from their exciting and messy first love to their last romance. While offering an insight into what truly constitutes love, the show also provides a closer look at romance in contemporary times. Narrated by Lesley Manville, the anthology series features Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Compère. If you are looking for a light-hearted romantic show that offers a fresh perspective on relationships, then you must not miss out on ‘Love Life.’ So, let us share with you everything you need to know about it.

What is Love Life About?

Darby Carter is a student at NYU who lives with three roommates– her best friend Sara, who is always there for her; Sara’s boyfriend Jim, who at times is hard to deal with; and Mallory, the brutally honest friend who never lets her down. As Darby navigates life in the large and densely populated city of New York, her insecurities come to the fore, but she slowly gathers the courage to face them.

However, that does not make Darby’s professional or romantic life any easier. The twenty-something-year-old finds herself in complicated relationships, but her love affairs all come with a lesson despite the heartbreaks. As she graduates and embraces the insecurities of adulting, Darby finds herself facing an uncertain future. In order to find the love of her life, she must continue to courageously deal with the curve balls that life throws at her but will she manage to do it? If you plan on watching the series, here is all the information you will need!

Is Love Life on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream ‘Love Life’ since the streaming giant’s current catalog does not include the anthology series. Viewers looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Virgin River.’

Is Love Life on Hulu?

Although people with a basic subscription to the streamer cannot access the anthology series, one can get the HBO Max add-on to watch the show. You can learn more about it here.

Is Love Life on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘Love Life.’ But Prime subscribers may like to watch other romantic comedy shows like ‘Catastrophe.’

Is Love Life on HBO Max?

‘Love Life’ is an HBO Max original series; therefore, for a limited period, the latest episodes will be accessible exclusively on the platform. People who have a subscription to the platform can watch the anthology series here.

Where to Watch Love Life Online?

Fans who wish to watch ‘Love Life’ can head to TBS’ official website or the official app for Starz, Starz Play. The platforms have all the episodes of season 1. Philo, Spectrum, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and DirecTV also have the series in their catalogs. Moreover, one can purchase the first installment of the show on iTunes.

How to Stream Love Life for Free?

Philo, YouTube TV, STARZ, and Hulu’s HBO Max add-on all come with a 7-day free trial. So, you can use them to watch the anthology series free of cost. But we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

