Is Lucky Hank on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Lucky Hank’ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around an unlikely English department chairman at an underfunded college. As if his ongoing midlife crisis was not enough, his hilariously chaotic personal and professional life also pile up on his shoulders while he tries to cope with it all, in his own way. Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel ‘Straight Man,’ the comedy show is created by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

Upon its premiere, the Bob Odenkirk starrer received mostly positive reviews and praise from critics as they acknowledged the show’s success in portraying humor that is deeply rooted in human behavior. Are you eager to get more insight about the show, including where you can watch it? Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Lucky Hank About?

In the underfunded West Central Pennsylvania University, Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. is the unlikely chairman of the English department. With everybody on campus, students and staff members alike, gossiping about him on a regular basis, he treads the thin line between a midlife crisis and a full-blown meltdown. Although he tries his best to deal with it all, his complicated personal and professional life takes a toll on him. Do you wish to see how Hank tackles the problems that come his way? For that, you will have to watch the show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Lucky Hank on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be disappointed to know that ‘Lucky Hank’ is not available on the streaming giant. However, there are other shows on the platform that focus on the lives of teachers or professors, such as ‘Rita‘ and ‘The Chair.’

Is Lucky Hank on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Lucky Hank’ on its expansive platform, but it does give you a myriad of options that you can turn to instead. If you are looking to watch something similar, you might want to check out ‘Vice Prinicpals‘ and ‘Joe Pera Talks With You.’

Is Lucky Hank on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Lucky Hank’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, the streamer grants you access to similar comedy shows about teachers, such as ‘Abbott Elementary.’

Is Lucky Hank on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Lucky Hank’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the Bob Odenkirk starrer by including the AMC+ add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, you can head here! Moreover, you can use your regular subscription to watch other alternatives like ‘The Steve Harvey Show.’

Where to Watch Lucky Hank Online?

Since the comedy show is an AMC original, ‘Lucky Hank’ is available for streaming on AMC+’s official website. Besides that, you can also stream the series on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. Furthermore, you can get access to it on YouTube by including the AMC+ add-on. You can learn more about the same right here!

How to Stream Lucky Hank For Free?

Fortunately, AMC+ and YouTubeTV offer a 7-day free trial to their respective new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV gives free access to its content for the first five days to its new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Lucky Hank’ for free. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any illegal or unethical method to do the same.

