Is Lucy and Desi on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, and Lucie Arnaz, ‘Lucy and Desi’ is a documentary that brings an intimate account of the relationship shared by the titular power couple. While the unlikely partnership of the iconic duo was rife with societal and personal challenges, Lucy and Desi put everything on the line to be with each other. The Amy Poehler directorial sheds light on their love story and career journeys using archival footage and interviews with people close to them, including their children. Curious to learn more about the documentary or where it can be streamed? Well, we have got you covered.

What is Lucy and Desi About?

In the mid-20th century, very few Hollywood actors’ stardom came close to Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. The iconic stars were at the peak of their career when they met and fell madly in love with each other. People soon recognized them as one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history, and it seemed that things couldn’t be better. Unfortunately, Desi and Lucille’s unlikely partnership was soon challenged by countless issues, and it seemed that the perfect couple was not so perfect after all. But just as when the problem piled up in front of the iconic duo, they shocked everyone by risking everything to be together. The documentary offers an intimate account of the enduring legacy of their romance and looks at the intricacies of the challenges faced by them.

Is Lucy and Desi on Netflix?

The Amy Poehler directorial is unavailable on the streaming giant. Furthermore, it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon. In case you are curious to watch something similar on the platform, then you may like ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love‘ or ‘Extreme Engagement.’

Is Lucy and Desi on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic catalog does not include ‘Lucy and Desi.’ People with a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Black Love.’

Is Lucy and Desi on Amazon Prime?

The Amy Poehler directorial is an Amazon Original film and is exclusively streaming on the platform. So, if you plan to watch the documentary, then you must get a subscription to the streamer. People who already have one can watch ‘Lucy and Desi’ here.

Is Lucy and Desi on HBO Max?

You will have to look for the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz-starrer on some other platform as it is currently not part of HBO Max’s catalog. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream other documentaries like ‘There Is No “I” in Threesome.’

Where to Watch Lucy and Desi Online?

Since ‘Lucy and Desi’ is an Amazon Original documentary film, it is therefore not accessible on any other platform and is highly unlikely to be available for rent/purchase on VOD platforms even in the future.

How to Stream Lucy and Desi for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you wish to watch the documentary without paying anything, you can use the above-mentioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

