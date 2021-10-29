Is Luis Miguel: The Series Season 4 Cancelled?

Developed by Carla González Vargas, Netflix’s Spanish language biographical series ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ follows the life of Mexican singer Luis Miguel, who is renowned as “The Sun of Mexico.” The series begins with Miguel’s childhood, as his father discovers his natural talent and encourages him to be a singer. The series progresses through the trajectory of his career as he grows into a prominent singer in Mexico. The show also dives deep into the personal life of Miguel, portraying the bond with his family and his romantic relationships.

Upon its premiere on April 22, 2018, ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ was well-received by critics and audiences alike. The show was praised for its authenticity and the performance of Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel. Luis Miguel also acted as the executive producer of the show and was consulted throughout the writing process to ensure authenticity. With Miguel on board, the show succeeded in presenting an unadulterated narrative that portrays the challenging aftermath of success and fame.

The third season of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ explores the fall of Miguel into legal battles and the hassles he faces to keep hold of his career and personal life. The season also dives into his nuanced relationship with his daughter. As the season progresses, we see Miguel picking himself up from the conflicts to get back to a concert stage. But to the fans’ disappointment, Netflix, MGM Television, and Gato Grande Productions, the production houses of the show, decided to terminate the show after season 3. As you wonder whether there will be a ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ season 4, here’s everything you need to know!

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 4 Release Date

‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on October 28, 2021, on Netflix. The third season comprises six episodes with a runtime between 43-52 minutes each. As far as the fourth season is concerned, here’s what we know.

On May 30, 2021, the creators of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ announced that the show will conclude after three seasons, with the third season renewed ahead of the season 2 finale. Upon the premiere of season 3 on Netflix, Diego Boneta expressed his gratitude towards the viewers for the success of the series. “Every good story comes to an end. And the time has come to say goodbye to a character that I interpret with honor and with real pleasure. When we decided to tell the story of Luis Miguel, we set our hearts with an objective. To live and know history with us. So, from the heart, thank you very much for giving us your Sundays, the memes, for singing with us, song after song in all seasons. And this is the last time I will play Luis Miguel,” he said.

It is also noteworthy that season 3 consists only of six episodes, unlike the first and second seasons with thirteen and eight episodes respectively, which indicates that the creators might have felt complete with the existing seasons. With season 3 depicting the fall and rise of Luis Miguel in the recent past, it is understandable that the creators decided to conclude the series. The story arc of Miguel dealing with his success and relationships is completed in the third season. So, as of now, ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ season 5 is officially canceled.

As the show delves deep into the personal life and controversies of the singer, it might have been difficult for the creators of the show to depict certain phases of his life to respect the privacy of people who are part of those stages of Miguel’s life. Even though the show has concluded its run, the saga of Luis Miguel and his moving songs remains on Netflix.

Read More: Where is Luis Miguel: The Series Filmed?