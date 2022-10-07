Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous children’s book and ‘The House on East 88th Street’ by Bernard Wabe, ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ is an animated live-action musical comedy movie that revolves around a singing saltwater crocodile named Lyle. The movie depicts how Lyle helps young Josh Primm settle into his new New York City life and shares a beautiful message on finding friends when you least expect to. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the delightful children’s movie boasts an ensemble cast including Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, and Winslow Fegley, among others. So, if you are curious about where to catch the movie, we have you covered!

What Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile About?

Josh Primm moves into a New York City house with his family and finds Lyle, the singing saltwater crocodile living in his attic. Although the young boy finds life in the city to be quite difficult, the latter helps him ease into it with some truly delightful songs and even takes him and his family around the city. However, their friendship is cut short by their neighbor, Mr. Grumps, who wants Lyle gone forever. Hence, with evil around the corner, the Primms and Lyle’s owner team up to save him once and for all.

Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile On Netflix?

No, unfortunately, ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ is not a part of Netflix’s massive library. However, if you’re in the mood for some delightful children’s movies, we recommend you try ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ ‘The Cat In The Hat,’ and ‘The Smurfs.’

Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile On HBO Max?

We have disappointing news for HBO Max subscribers as ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ is not available to watch on the streaming site. However, for people interested in a feel-good movie, we are happy to recommend alternatives such as ‘The Adventures of Tintin,’ ‘The Polar Express,‘ and ‘Kung Fu Panda.’

Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile on Hulu?

We are sad to report that Hulu subscribers will not be able to watch ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ on the streaming platform. However, if you are on the lookout for an excellent family movie, Hulu has some fantastic offerings, including ‘Hotel Translyvania,’ ‘Dolphin Tale, and ‘Spirit Untamed.’

Is Lyle Lyle Crocodile on Prime Video?

No, ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ isn’t a part of Prime Video’s incredible collection. However, the platform does offer quite a few wonderful family movies, including ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Clifford: The Big Red Dog,’ and ‘Oddball.’

Where To Watch Lyle Lyle Crocodile Online?

Since ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ has been scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on October 7, 2022, the movie isn’t available to stream online. Hence, if you cannot wait to catch the heartwarming children’s film, we recommend you visit your nearest theatre. For that, you can check show timings and movie tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How To Watch Lyle Lyle Crocodile For Free?

Unfortunately, because of the exclusive theatrical release, ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ cannot be watched for free online. Hence, if you are unwilling to visit a movie theatre, the best course of action would be to wait until the movie arrives on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. However, that being said, we recommend our readers pay for their entertainment and not entertain illegal methods of obtaining the film.

