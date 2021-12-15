Is MacGruber Movie on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max? Where to Watch Online?

Starring Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Val Kilmer, ‘MacGruber’ is an action–comedy movie inspired by a Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name. The Jorma Taccone directorial follows a retired special operative living in Rio Bamba, Ecuador, who is tasked with retrieving a dangerous weapon that has fallen into the hands of the notorious criminal named Dieter Von Cunth. The wanted villain plans to use the weapons at his disposal for his sinister schemes that can lead to unimaginable death and destruction.

The action-packed drama that unfolds is an excellent watch for movie buffs who love films with breathtaking stunts and a protagonist who does not take himself too seriously. If you are curious to learn more about ‘MacGruber,’ we have got you covered.

What is MacGruber About?

Ever since MacGruber’s lady love was killed by his archenemy Dieter Von Cunth, the retired special operative renounced his violent past despite earning countless awards for his bravery. However, when he is summoned by Colonel Faith and Lieutenant Dixon Piper for a special mission, the former secret agent knows that something is wrong. He soon learns that the notorious criminal Dieter has stolen a Russian X5 nuclear warhead and now plans to use it to destroy Washington D.C.

With MacGruber’s country facing imminent danger, he decides to team up with his former allies and a few new friends to stop Dieter Von Cunth from executing his sinister plan. But with their enemy already several steps ahead of them, can the retired operative and his companions manage to save the capital of the United States from an existential threat? Now, let us take you through all the viewing options you have if you are planning to watch the film!

Is MacGruber on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies. But the Will Forte and Kristen Wiig-starrer is not available on the streaming giant as of now. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Red Notice‘ or ‘Murder Mystery.’

Is MacGruber on Hulu?

The Jorma Taccone directorial is currently unavailable on Hulu. So, subscribers can look for it on other websites or instead watch comedy films like ‘Rush Hour‘ or ‘Six Days, Seven Nights.’

Is MacGruber on Amazon Prime Video?

‘MacGruber’ is not included in Amazon Prime Vide’s regular catalog of movies and television shows. However, the film is accessible on the platform on-demand right here. One can either rent it for $3.99 or purchase it for $14.99.

Is MacGruber on HBO Max?

Since ‘MacGruber’ is not available on HBO Max as of now, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Tuxedo.’

Where to Watch MacGruber Online?

You can rent or purchase the action-comedy movie on various video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes. The movie is also available on platforms like Xfinity and DirecTV. The film is reportedly accessible on Peacock as well. So, if you have a subscription, you can look for the film on the official website.

How to Stream MacGruber for Free?

Since the Jorma Taccone directorial is only available as on-demand content on the aforementioned platforms, it is currently not possible to watch the film free of cost. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

