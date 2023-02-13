Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

The third installment in the ‘Magic Mike‘ trilogy, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is a comedy-drama movie that revolves around the retired titular male stripper who gets convinced by a socialite to help her produce a memorable and grand stage play in London. Helmed by Steven Soderbergh, the dance movie sees Channing Tatum retain his role as Mike Lane alongside a group of other actors and actresses, including Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, and Juliette Motamed.

While the movie opened to mostly mixed reviews from critics, they did not shy away from praising the onscreen chemistry between Channing and Salma, and their intimate dance sections. So, if you have been following the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, you are likely to be excited to learn more about this film. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information!

What is Magic Mike’s Last Dance About?

The narrative follows the retired male stripper Mike Lane who works as a bartender in Miami after he lost his fortune. To turn things around, he gets a chance to return to the stage again and gets an offer from a wealthy and attractive socialite named Maxandra Mendoza. Mike agrees and heads to London with Maxandra for $60,000. Do you wish to find out if Mike has lost his magic? Well, for that, you will have to watch the movie yourself!

Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar dance movies, including ‘Step Sisters‘ and ‘Work It.’

Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Hulu?

No, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Stomp the Yard: Homecoming‘ and ‘Go For It!.’

Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. Alternatively, you can turn to similar films on Amazon Prime, like ‘Street Dance‘ and ‘High Strung.’

Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance on HBO Max?

Even though ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is not included in HBO Max as of yet, you can choose to watch the first two installments of the franchise — ‘Magic Mike‘ and ‘Magic Mike XXL.’

Where to Watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance Online?

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ has been released exclusively released in theaters, but you have the option to pre-order the Channing Tatum starrer on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. But if you cannot wait any longer or want an immersive experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Magic Mike’s Last Dance For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is not available on any of the digital platforms as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the dance film for free. All you can do is wait for the movie to be made available on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to support the cinematic arts by paying for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Movies Like Magic Mike