Is Magnum P.I. on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A reboot of the eponymous series created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson that aired in the 1980s, ‘Magnum P.I.’ is an action crime drama series that follows an ex-Navy SEAL turned private investigator who works as a security consultant for a famous novelist in Hawaii. Created by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, the adventure show stars Jay Hernandez in a leading role, alongside Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

The rebooted series has been receiving generally favorable reviews from fans and critics ever since the release of its first season. While they might not like to draw comparisons to the parent show, the critics don’t shy away from praising the modern twists and slick action sequences of the series. If you still haven’t checked it out for yourself, now might be the perfect time for you to do so. But before that, you might want to learn more about the Jay Hernandez starrer!

What is Magnum P.I. About?

The narrative follows a former Navy SEAL named Thomas Magnum who works as a private investigator and security consultant in Hawaii for the multimillionaire author Robin Masters. Not best known for his competency as a detective, Magnum gets pulled into cases involving some dangerous crimes. With the help of his friends, Rick and TC, and his investigative partner Juliet Higgins, he attempts to solve the cases and prove himself. Do you wish to watch Magnum in action as he gets busy with the investigations? For that, you will have to watch the detective show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Magnum P.I. on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Magnum P.I.’ in its catalog. But there are other alternatives on the streaming giant that you can turn to, such as ‘Bordertown‘ and ‘Young Wallander.’

Is Magnum P.I. on HBO Max?

No, ‘Magnum P.I.’ is not a part of HBO Max’s library of content. However, you can always check out similar action crime series on the streamer, like ‘C.B. Strike‘ and ‘The Mentalist.’

Is Magnum P.I. on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Magnum P.I.’ on other platforms because it is not available on the streamer. But you can make good use of your subscription by turning to other alternatives on Hulu. We recommend you watch ‘Elementary‘ and ‘Will Trent.’

Is Magnum P.I. on Amazon Prime?

While ‘Magnum P.I.’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. If you wish to get more information about the same, you can head over here! For subscribers wanting to utilize their regular subscription, you can check out similar detective shows on the streamer, including ‘Three Pines‘ and ‘Deep Water.’

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Online?

You can stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ on NBC’s official website, DirecTV, FuboTV, Xfinity, and YouTubeTV. Besides that, you also have the option to purchase the series on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can also get access to the show on YouTube, either by including the Paramount Plus add-on or purchasing the detective series. You can learn more about the same right here!

How to Stream Magnum P.I. For Free?

Fortunately, FuboTV and YouTubeTV offer a week-long free trial to all their new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV and Xfinity give free access to their content for the first five and 30 days, respectively, to their new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers to stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ for free. With that said, we request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic art instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

