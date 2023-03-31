Is Malum on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A reimagining or reboot of the 2014 movie ‘Last Shift’ directed by Anthony DiBlasi, ‘Malum’ is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a newly appointed police officer who gets assigned the last shift in a police station that harbors a lot of sinister secrets. Co-written and helmed by Diblasi, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a bunch of talented actors and actresses, including Jessica Sula, Eric Olson, Chaney Morrow, and Candice Coke.

Following its premiere, the thriller movie was mostly on the receiving end of praise and positive reviews from critics as the gritty and intense horror keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. So, if you are into horror films about cults and would like to find out how the remake fairs, you must be quite excited to get more details on this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Malum About?

The narrative follows Jessica Loren, a new yet competent police officer who is looking for answers surrounding her father’s mysterious death. When she gets assigned duty on the last shift in a decommissioned police station, little does the newly appointed officer know that she is in for a shocking revelation about her family’s connections with an evil cult leader. Meanwhile, as the night progresses, she comes across some terrifying paranormal events. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the horror thriller movie yourself!

Is Malum on Netflix?

No, the Anthony DiBlasi directorial ‘Malum’ is not available on Netflix’s expansive platform. However, there are similar horror thrillers on the streaming giant that might induce goosebumps, such as ‘No One Gets Out Alive‘ and ‘The Ritual.’

Is Malum on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Malum’ is not included in HBO Max’s library. However, it shouldn’t stop you from making the most of your subscription and checking out other alternatives, including ‘Barbarian‘ and ‘Halloween Kills.’

Is Malum on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Malum’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar horror films using your subscription. You might enjoy watching ‘Room 203‘ and ‘Dreamcatcher.’

Is Malum on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Malum’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Manor‘ and ‘A House on the Bayou.’

Where to Watch Malum Online?

As of writing, ‘Malum’ has been released exclusively in theaters. Thus, you don’t have the option to watch the Jessica Sula starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to get an immersive experience, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Malum For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that at the moment ‘Malum’ is unavailable on any streaming platform, which means that there is currently no way whatsoever for you to stream the horror movie for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms with a free trial, sooner rather than later. With that said, we discourage our readers from using illegal methods to watch their favorite content and advise them to pay for the relevant subscription to do the same.

