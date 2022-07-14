Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2010 eponymous short film created by Dean Fleischer-Camp, ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is an animated mockumentary movie that revolves around the titular character, Marcel, a cute little shell who lives with his grandmother Connie and Alan, their pet lint. Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp himself, the film blends live-action and animation quite seamlessly with the help of talented onscreen as well as voice cast members, comprising Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Dean Fleischer-Camp. If you are interested in learning more about Marcel and watching the animated mockumentary, we have got you covered!

What is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On About?

The narrative follows Marcel, as he lives a colorful life with his grandmother and pet. They were part of a huge community of shells but after a mysterious tragedy befell the community, they are some of the few remaining survivors who are forced to live alone. However, their life turns upside down when a documentary filmmaker comes across them and posts a short film about them online, which helps Marcel gain thousands of fans and followers. Besides that, the fame also brings with it some unexpected dangers as well as a renewed hope of finally being able to find his long-lost family. In order to find out what is in store for Marcel and how he handles stardom, you will have to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on Netflix?

No, ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying similar movies, which mix live-action and animation, on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.’

Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on Hulu?

Sadly, ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is not a part of Hulu’s library of content. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘The Smurfs‘ and ‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins.’

Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is not included in the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into similar movies that the platform houses like ‘Sonic the Hedgehog‘ and ‘Dr. Dolittle 2.’

Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on this streamer. Meanwhile, you can always choose to watch other alternatives available on HBO Max. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Paddington 2‘ and ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks.’

Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ is not available on Disney+. However, there are plenty of other alternatives that you might enjoy, such as ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit‘ and ‘Soul.’

Where to Watch Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Online?

Even though ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ has been exclusively released in theatres, there are a few ways you can watch it online. You have the option to pre-order the animated movie on Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. However, if you are looking for a more immersive experience, you may check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Marcel the Shell with Shoes On For Free?

Besides pre-ordering the movie on the above-mentioned platforms, there is currently no other way for you to watch the film online. This means that you don’t have the option of streaming ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ for free. But you can hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal means for doing the same.

