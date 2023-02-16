Is Marlowe on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Marlowe’ is a neo-noir detective movie that revolves around the titular detective who gets pulled into an investigation related to one of the wealthiest families in Bay City, California. The Neil Jordan directorial is based on John Banville’s 2014 novel ‘The Black-Eyed Blonde’ and the fictional character created by Raymond Chandler. Although receiving mixed reviews upon its premiere, the critics were appreciative of the gripping script and stellar onscreen performances from the likes of Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, and Alan Cumming. If you are into suspenseful crime thrillers, you are likely to be interested in learning more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Marlowe About?

Set in the late 1930s Bay City, the narrative follows a brooding private detective named Philip Marlowe who is hired by a beautiful blonde named Clare Cavendish, the daughter of a popular movie star, to investigate the disappearance of her ex-boyfriend. Soon, Marlowe realizes that the disappearance was just the first piece of the puzzle as he gets involved in a life-threatening investigation. Do you wish to find out if the detective uncovers all the mysteries? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Marlowe on Netflix?

No, ‘Marlowe’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option to turn to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Enola Holmes‘ and ‘Enola Holmes 2.’

Is Marlowe on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Marlowe’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can always check out similar movies using your subscription, including ‘Nightmare Alley‘ and ‘Gone Baby Gone.’

Is Marlowe on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Marlowe’ in its extensive catalog. Alternatively, you can make good use of your subscription and watch other gripping and suspenseful films, like ‘Last Looks.’

Is Marlowe on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Marlowe’ in its library, subscribers can check out some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Wander‘ and ‘Pay The Ghost.’

Where to Watch Marlowe Online?

‘Marlowe’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of writing, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the thriller film online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if you cannot wait any longer or wish to get an immersive viewing experience, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Marlowe For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Marlowe’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of now. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Liam Neeson starrer for free. All you can do is hope for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, we request all our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than use illegal and unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Best Detective Movies