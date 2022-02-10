Is Marry Me on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

Inspired by Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name, ‘Marry Me’ is a romantic-comedy movie that stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and John Bradley. The Kat Coiro directorial revolves around a heartbroken pop superstar who, on the day of her wedding, decides to end her relationship with her musician boyfriend after learning that he has been cheating on her. In the spur of the moment, she lays her eyes on a random stranger and decides to tie the knot with him instead. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the film’s premise and streaming details.

What is Marry Me About?

Kat Valdez and music supernova Bastian are considered the sexiest power couple on the planet. So, when it is announced that the duo is about to exchange vows, the news spreads like wildfire. On the day of the wedding, Kat and Bastian are all ready to tie the knot when the former learns that her fiancé has been cheating on her with her assistant.

Infuriated and heartbroken by the unexpected betrayal, Kat takes a surprising step. After noticing something peculiar about a high-school math teacher named Charlie Gilbert, who has arrived at the ceremony being attended by thousands of fans, Kat decides to marry him instead. Is the spur-of-the-moment decision the right one for Kat, who has just broken up with her longtime boyfriend? To find out, you will have to watch the movie. Now, allow us to take you through the options you have if you plan to watch the film.

Is Marry Me on Netflix?

The romantic drama movie is not a part of the streaming giant’s current catalog. But we recommend our readers with a Netflix subscription alternatively stream ‘Can You Keep a Secret?.’

Is Marry Me on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Marry Me’ on some other website as it is not available on the streaming service. So, if you have a subscription, you can instead watch ‘What a Girl Wants‘ or ‘The Proposal.‘

Is Marry Me on Amazon Prime?

The Kat Coiro directorial is unavailable on Amazon Prime. Moreover, the film is also not accessible as on-demand content on the website. Therefore, Prime subscribers can check out other romantic comedies such as ‘I Could Never Be Your Woman.’

Is Marry Me on HBO Max?

‘Marry Me’ is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max. But there are other romantic comedy films that you may enjoy. So, we suggest watching ‘Just Married.’

Where to Watch Marry Me Online?

The Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starrer is exclusively streaming on Peacock. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, then you must have a subscription to the streamer. The film simultaneously released in theatres across the United States. Therefore, if you plan to watch the film in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Marry Me for Free?

Peacock comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, viewers who plan to watch the film free of charge can use the offer. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and promote the creative arts. Using illegal methods is not only unethical but unsafe as well.

