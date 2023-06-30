Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘Masamune-kun’s Revenge’ is a romantic comedy anime inspired by the eponymous Japanese manga series written by Hazuki Takeoka and illustrated by Tiv. The show follows the titular protagonist, who was rejected cruelly by his childhood friend Aki Adagaki for being chubby and unattractive. In order to take revenge for his humiliation, Masamune Makabe changes his name and works hard until he becomes fit and handsome. When he later meets Adagaki again, she does not recognize him, just as he had expected.

Now, he plans to seduce her and make her fall in love so that he can eventually get the satisfaction of rejecting her cruelly as well. But will his twisted plans succeed? This hilarious story of Masamune’s immature revenge has entertained viewers ever since the anime was first released on January 5, 2017. Now that it’s second installment is about to premiere, the fans must be eager to learn more about the show’s premise or streaming details. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R About?

In the season 1 final episode, Masamune saved Adagaki’s class from embarrassment at the cultural festival. As a reward, he demanded a kiss from Adagaki but instead was fooled by her into eating food instead. So despite his best efforts, Masamune’s revenge scheme remained a failure, but he still vowed to continue trying while a flyer for a class trip to Paris was teased in the season 1 finale. In the latest episodes, fans can expect Masamune to double down on his revenge plan. Meanwhile, the viewers are still in the dark about Adagaki’s real motivations for rejecting Masamune originally when they were younger.

It remains to be seen what could have possibly made her reject him so cruelly when she could have instead been a bit more considerate towards his feelings and handled things nicely. Furthermore, the Paris school trip will be akin to opening Pandora’s box, and it is possible that viewers may get to see a love triangle develop between the characters. But since there has been little to no information about the premise of the latest installment, most of this is speculative, so fans will have to eventually wait for the new episodes to release to find out how things actually unfold.

Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Netflix?

Netflix’s extensive catalog of anime shows and films does not have ‘Masamune-kun’s Revenge R’ in it. If you have a subscription to the streaming giant and plan to watch other rom-com shows, then we recommend watching ‘Teasing Master Takagi-san‘ or ‘Romantic Killer.’

Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Hulu?

The rom-com anime is not a part of Hulu’s current offering. But subscribers can alternatively watch other shows of the same genre, like ‘Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You‘ or ‘Kamisama Kiss.’

Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Masamune-kun’s Revenge’ season 2. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, subscribers can instead watch ‘Boarding School Juliet‘ or ‘Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku.’

Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Crunchyroll?

‘Masamune-kun’s Revenge R’ has been licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. Subscribers who are eager to stream the series can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Is Masamune-kun’s Revenge R on Funimation?

Unfortunately, the rom-com series is inaccessible on Funimation. People who are looking for similar anime can alternatively watch ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!‘ or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War.’

Where to Watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Online?

‘Masamune-kun’s Revenge R’ is not available for streaming on any other platform except Crunchyroll at the moment.

How to Stream Masamune-kun’s Revenge R for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can stream the anime free of cost, provided they stream all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Romance Anime