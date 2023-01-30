Is Maybe I Do on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Maybe I Do’ is a romantic comedy movie that focuses on a young couple as they decide to get married. But when their parents meet each other, their love affair takes an unexpected turn. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the rom-com film features stellar onscreen performances from some of the renowned actors and actresses in the industry, including Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy.

Upon its premiere, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the mere presence of its impressive cast must make you want to give it a try yourself. So, if the storyline seems appealing to you, you might be eager to learn more about the Emma Roberts starrer, including where to watch it. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

What is Maybe I Do About?

The narrative follows a young loving couple — Michelle and Allen — who have decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot, and their respective parents, who share an unexpected connection. When the couple set up a dinner, inviting both of their parents, everyone is surprised as the parents know each other too well, from cheating on their partners with each other. They try to keep their kids out of this and solve it among themselves by confronting their respective spouses. Do you wish to find out how things turn out to be for the two families? Well, for that, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Maybe I Do on Netflix?

Despite having an expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Maybe I Do’ on its platform. However, you can make use of your subscription to watch some excellent alternatives, like ‘You People.’

Is Maybe I Do on HBO Max?

No, ‘Maybe I Do’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer houses similar movies you can turn to, such as ‘Father of the Bride‘ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

Is Maybe I Do on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Maybe I Do’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option to check out similar rom-com films on the streamer, including ‘Enough Said‘ and ‘The Proposal.’

Is Maybe I Do on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Maybe I Do’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s library. However, it should not stop you from checking out the other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Big Sick‘ and ‘I Want You Back.’

Where to Watch Maybe I Do Online?

‘Maybe I Do’ has been released in theaters, but you also have the option to watch the romantic film online by pre-ordering it on Vudu. But if you prefer to catch all the drama on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Maybe I Do For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Maybe I Do’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms as of now. This simply means that you don’t have any option to catch Diane Keaton in action for free. But what you can do is wait for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we request our readers to not look for unethical means to watch any of their favorite content and instead, watch it legally by paying for the relevant subscription.

