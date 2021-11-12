Is Mayor Pete on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed and co-written by Jesse Moss, ‘Mayor Pete’ is a political documentary that offers a close look at the campaign of Pete Buttigieg to become America’s first openly gay President. While offering an overview of his rise in American politics, the film also features intimate details of his relationship with Chasten Buttigieg. His inspiring story serves as an example to people of the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community that they can be themselves and still reach the pinnacle of politics. In case you wish to learn more about it or where it can be streamed, then look no further. We have got you covered!

What is Mayor Pete About?

While political giants like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Donald Trump were preparing for the 2020 U.S Presidential election, Pete Buttigieg, the Indiana-born politician, started his campaign to become the first openly gay leader of the country. The odds were stacked highly against him, but that did not deter his resolve, and his long-shot campaign went ahead as planned. The documentary chronicles his rise in American politics as he became the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and went on to take part in the U.S. presidential debate. His passion for the betterment of the living conditions of his fellow countrymen may not have led him to the Presidential position, but it did inspire other people from the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community to take part in politics.

The inspiring journey of an ordinary man who reached the pinnacle of American politics is captured beautifully in the political documentary that also offers a glimpse into his personal life and his relationship with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg. If you are wondering where you can watch it, then allow us to be your guide!

Is Mayor Pete on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch ‘Mayor Pete’ as it is not included in its current offering. However, the streaming giant has some other really good documentaries like ‘Bobby Kennedy for President,‘ ‘Trump: An American Dream,’ or ‘Becoming,’ which you should definitely watch.

Is Mayor Pete on Hulu?

Although ‘Mayor Pete’ is not accessible on Hulu’s current catalog, viewers who wish to watch other political documentaries can alternatively stream ‘Being Blago‘ or ‘Hillary.’

Is Mayor Pete on Amazon Prime?

‘Mayor Pete’ is an Amazon Original documentary and is exclusively streaming on the platform. Subscribers can watch the overview of Pete Buttigieg’s political journey here.

Is Mayor Pete on HBO Max?

No, the Jesse Moss directorial is not available on the streamer. However, we recommend our readers stream ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President,’ ‘Nixon By Nixon: In His Own Words,’ or ‘By the People: The Election of Barack Obama.’

Where to Watch Mayor Pete Online?

‘Mayor Pete’ is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime. Therefore, you won’t be able to watch it on any other platform.

How to Stream Mayor Pete for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. If you wish to watch the show free of cost, then you can do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to watch online.

