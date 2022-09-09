Is Medieval on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Co-written and directed by Petr Jákl, ‘Medieval’ is a Czech historical drama movie that is loosely inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, a Bohemian military commander who is considered one of the greatest warriors in history. He defeats the armies of the Holy Roman Empire and the Teutonic Order.

The period film features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Ben Foster, Michael Caine, Til Schweiger, William Moseley, and Matthew Goode. If you are into historical war movies, you must be eager to learn more about ‘Medieval’ and where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Medieval About?

Set in the fifteenth century, when the Holy Roman Empire’s reigning emperor dies, things turn chaotic as feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary want the empty throne for themselves. Lord Boresh hires Jan Žižka to abduct Lady Katherine, Lord Rosenberg’s fiancée, in order to stop him from rising to power along with the corrupt King Sigismund. Soon, Jan finds himself falling in love with Katherine. Thus, he battles corruption and greed amongst the ones desiring power in order to liberate her. Now that your interest has peaked, here are the ways in which you can catch the film yourself!

Is Medieval on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Medieval’ on its expansive platform. But you can still make use of your subscription to turn to other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Outlaw King‘ and ‘The King.’

Is Medieval on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Medieval’ on other platforms as the historical film is not available on the streamer. However, Hulu offers some excellent alternatives that you might enjoy, including ‘Robert the Bruce‘ and ‘Centurion.’

Is Medieval on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Medieval’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog. Alternatively, you can enjoy watching similar movies on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Gladiator.’

Is Medieval on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Medieval’ is not included in the platform’s extensive library of content. However, you do have other alternatives to turn to on the streamer. You may enjoy watching ‘The Last Duel‘ and ‘Dragon Blade.’

Is Medieval on Disney+?

We hate to break it to you that Disney+ doesn’t house ‘Medieval’ on its platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some similar movies on the streamer, such as ‘Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale‘ and ‘Mulan.’

Where to Watch Medieval Online?

‘Medieval’ has been released exclusively in theatres, which means, as of now, there is no way for you to watch the period movie online, be it streaming or purchasing. So, if you wish to watch the legendary Jan Žižka in action on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Medieval For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Medieval’ is not available for streaming on any digital platforms. This simply means that currently, there is no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal means to do the same.

