Is Meet Cute on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Meet Cute’ is a fantasy romantic comedy movie that revolves around the Manhattan-native Sheila and the ways she uses a time machine to fix some parts of her date with a guy named Gary. Directed by Alex Lehmann, the rom-com features impressive onscreen performances from some of the familiar faces in Hollywood, including Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson, Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, and Kirk Kelly. If you find movies about time travel intriguing, it is natural for you to want to know more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Meet Cute About?

The narrative follows Sheila, who comes across a time machine in a nail salon and travels back in time to the previous night. She uses it to meet Gary, her date, for the first time many different times in hopes of fixing some elements of their date. However, when things don’t go according to her plan, she decides to travel to his past and change him into an ideal man for herself. Are you interested in knowing the fate of their romantic relationship? For that, you will need to catch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Meet Cute on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Meet Cute’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by providing access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Look Both Ways‘ and ‘Squared Love.’

Is Meet Cute on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Meet Cute’ is not included in the platform’s massive catalog of content. Alternatively, it does offer similar rom-com movies to its subscribers, including ‘Palm Springs‘ and ‘Another Time.’

Is Meet Cute on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Meet Cute’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant houses other alternatives that you may enjoy. We recommend you watch ‘Needle in a Timestack‘ and ‘The Fare.’

Is Meet Cute on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Meet Cute’ on another platform as it is unavailable on the streamer. However, subscribers can turn to similar romantic comedies on HBO Max, such as ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife‘ and ‘Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.’

Where to Watch Meet Cute Online?

‘Meet Cute’ has been exclusively released on Peacock, so you can watch the Kaley Cuoco-starrer here! However, this also means that there is currently no other way for you to watch the movie online.

How to Stream Meet Cute For Free?

Apart from Peacock, ‘Meet Cute’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms, as mentioned above. It simply implies that you cannot stream the film for free, as of now. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. In the meanwhile, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content rather than turn to unethical means to do the same.

