Is Mike on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Mike’ is a sports biography series that gives us a glimpse into the personal and professional life of the legendary yet controversial boxer, Mike Tyson, who is considered one of the most polarizing sports figures of all time. Created by Steven Rogers, the sports drama series features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Harvey Keitel, and Grace Zabriskie. If you have been a fan of Mike Tyson or are curious about his life story, you must wish to learn more about this series and also find out where you can catch it. Well, here is all the information you require regarding the same!

What is Mike About?

The narrative follows Mike Tysons’ tough childhood and his rise to fame as he makes it as a professional boxer but gets pulled into all sorts of controversies. Through the character of Mike, the series sheds light on many prevalent subjects such as racial discrimination in America, the wealth and class divide, misogyny, the pros and cons of fame, and living the American Dream. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the biography series online!

Is Mike on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Mike’ is not included in the streaming giant’s library of content. However, there are some excellent alternatives that you might enjoy, such as ‘Fightworld‘ and ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos.’ The latter might not have anything to do with boxing, but it explores the personal and professional life of another sporting icon.

Is Mike on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers as ‘Mike’ is exclusively available for streaming on Hulu. You can get access to all the episodes here!

Is Mike on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Mike’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings. Alternatively, subscribers can turn to some similar shows that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Pogmentary: Born Ready‘ and ‘The Heart of Sergio Ramos.’ Both of these docuseries give us a glimpse into the lives of two great athletes in the footballing world.

Is Mike on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Mike’ on other platforms as it is not available on this streamer. However, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out other alternatives on HBO Max, such as ‘What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali‘ and ‘The Cost of Winning.’

Where to Watch Mike Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is currently no way for you to watch ‘Mike’ online, be it streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the platform and get access to its entire collection of movies and TV shows.

How to Stream Mike For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu gives its new subscribers free access to its content for the first 30 days. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Mike’ for free. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of turning to illegal and unethical means to do the same.

