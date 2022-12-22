Is Mindcage on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Mindcage’ is a mystery thriller movie that follows two detectives who are forced to take help from an incarcerated serial killer when a copycat murderer starts taking victims. Directed by Mauro Borrelli, the crime film features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper, and Aiden Turner.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics but most praised the performance of the cast with John Malkovich’s character trying to get inside the heads of the detectives. This builds up some tension and adds to the thrilling aspect of the movie. If you have any kind of liking towards detective movies, you might be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Mindcage About?

The narrative revolves around Detectives Jake Doyle and Mary Kelly as they come across a murder similar to what the incarcerated serial killer named The Artist is known for. In order to get inside the head of the copycat murderer and catch him, the two detectives decide to seek help from The Artist. As Mary tries to bring out pivotal information from the serial killer, she and Jake are pulled into a game of cat and mouse as they deal with two murderers at the same time. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is Mindcage on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Mindcage’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant gives access to some excellent alternatives to its subscribers. You might enjoy watching ‘The Legacy of the Bones‘ and ‘Unknown Origins.’

Is Mindcage on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Mindcage’ is not included in the streamer’s library. However, subscribers can turn to similar detective movies that Hulu houses, such as ‘Memories of Murder‘ and ‘Insomnia.’

Is Mindcage on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Mindcage’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can still purchase the thriller movie on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same by heading here! For subscribers wanting to use their regular subscription, you can watch other alternatives on the platform, including ‘Solace‘ and ‘Wander.’

Is Mindcage on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Mindcage’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can make the most of your subscriptions by watching similar movies on HBO Max. We recommend you watch ‘Se7en‘ and ‘A Kind of Murder.’

Where to Watch Mindcage Online?

‘Mindcage’ has been released in select theaters, but you can also buy or rent the Martin Lawrence starrer on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. However, if you wish to watch the cat-and-mouse game between the detectives and the killer on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Mindcage For Free?

Since ‘Mindcage’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the online platforms providing a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of using unethical means to do the same.

