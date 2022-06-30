Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

A sequel to the spin-off prequel ‘Minions,’ ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is an animated comedy movie that is the origin story of Gru, a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson, and Jonathan del Val, it is the fifth installment in the famous ‘Despicable Me‘ franchise. The animated film features some Hollywood heavyweights as the voice cast, including Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Alan Arkin, and Taraji P. Henson. If you have been following the franchise from the beginning, you are likely to be interested in learning more about the movie and how you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have all the information you are looking for!

What is Minions: The Rise of Gru About?

Set in the 1970s, the narrative revolves around a 12-year-old Gru who is a fan of a supervillain group called the Vicious 6. In order to join this group, he comes up with an evil enough plan after they threw their leader Wild Knuckles out of the team. When his plan doesn’t go accordingly, Gru makes things even worse for himself by stealing a precious stone from the Vicious 6 with the help of his minions. When he gets trailed by the evil group, he turns to Wild Knuckles for some help and realizes that there is no wrong in getting some guidance from your friends. Do you wish to know what happens to Gru and his minions? For that, you would have to watch the film yourself and here are the ways you can do so!

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Netflix?

No, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. But fans of the genre have plenty of other alternatives at their disposal, such as ‘Back to the Outback‘ and ‘The Willoughbys.’

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on other platforms as the animated movie is not accessible on the streamer. However, you can choose to watch similar movies that are available on Hulu like ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business‘ and ‘The Smurfs.’

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Talking of its collection, there are several other alternatives that the streaming giant offers. We recommend you watch ‘Megamind‘ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania.’

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is not included in the streamer’s library of content. However, you can make the most of your subscription and enjoy watching similar films on the platform, such as ‘Scoob!‘ and ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong.’

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru on Disney+?

Sadly, Disney+ does not house ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in its extensive catalog. But as many of you might know, this streamer is not devoid of other animated movies that you are likely to enjoy, like ‘Toy Story‘ and ‘Toy Story 2.’

Where to Watch Minions: The Rise of Gru Online?

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ has been released exclusively in theatres, for now, there is no way for you to watch the animated film on any of the digital platforms. Currently, the only way you can watch Gru and the minions in action is on the big screen. Thus, if you cannot wait to watch the movie, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Watch Minions: The Rise of Gru For Free?

As mentioned above, the animated movie is unavailable for streaming on any of the online platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ for free. All you can do is hope it arrives on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to their new users. Regardless, we always recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema.

