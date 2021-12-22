Is Miracle on 34th Street (1994) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

One of the most loved Christmas holiday classics, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is a fantasy comedy movie directed by Les Mayfield. A remake of the 1947 movie of the same name, the story is about a little girl, who, with help from a lawyer, must prove that Santa Claus does exist to save an innocent man from false accusations. The film features Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, and Mara Wilson in central roles.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ beautifully captures the true meaning of Christmas through the innocence of childhood and the power of faith. Since its premiere in 1994, the movie has received the love of audiences of all ages and is a regular in every Christmas movie marathon. If you wish to re-watch this timeless Christmas gem, here are all the details you need to do so.

What is Miracle on 34th Street About?

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ revolves around Kris Kringle, a man who is hired by events director Dorey to be the store Santa at Cole’s Department Store. Kringle is so convincing as Santa that he brings lots of sales to the store. Every child believes him to be the actual Santa except Susan, Dorey’s daughter. When Susan expresses her Christmas wishes to Kris, he tells her that she must begin believing in Santa for them to come true, and she agrees.

When Kris is wrongfully charged with assaulting a man, Susan and Dorey’s attorney boyfriend Bryan sets out to prove his innocence in court. In doing so, Susan starts to believe that miracles do happen only if one has faith in their heart. The sweet story evokes the Christmas spirit in everyone with its convincing performances and festive backdrop.

Is Miracle on 34th Street on Netflix?

Netflix has several movies and TV shows in its vast library, but ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is not a part of it as of the present. However, the streaming service does have similar titles subscribers can choose from, such as ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ ‘The Claus Family,’ and ‘A Boy Called Christmas.’ All these Christmas fantasies are centered around children and are perfect to watch if you love ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’

Is Miracle on 34th Street on Hulu?

Yes, the evergreen movie is available to Hulu premium subscription users. You can watch it here!

Is Miracle on 34th Street on Amazon Prime?

You can stream ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ by either buying or renting on Amazon Prime. However, the film is not available to stream for free on the platform. Nonetheless, subscribers can also choose to watch free-of-cost alternatives such as the old-time classic ‘Scrooge (1935)‘ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

Is Miracle on 34th Street on HBO Max?

It is miraculous indeed, as subscribers can enjoy ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ on the HBO Max.

Is Miracle on 34th Street on Disney+?

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is also a part of the movies collection on Disney+, and subscribers can watch it here.

Where to Watch Miracle on 34th Street Online?

Apart from the above-mentioned sites, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is also available for streaming on VOD and live-streaming platforms like Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV, Spectrum, iTunes, AMC, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Miracle on 34th Street For Free?

Unfortunately, the movie is not available for free streaming presently and is only available on the VOD and streaming services mentioned above. You can choose to pay and watch from any of these options, as we always recommend our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume.

Read More: Where Was Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Filmed?