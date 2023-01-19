Is Missing (2023) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Missing’ is a mystery thriller movie that revolves around a teenager who uses all kinds of technology at her disposal in order to find her missing mother after she loses all contact with her. Co-written and co-directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, the suspense movie serves as the standalone sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Searching‘ helmed by Aneesh Chaganty.

The stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, and Nia Long, help captivate the audience from the get-go. If you are intrigued enough to want to learn more about this movie, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is Missing About?

What starts as some fun home-alone time for June Allen when her mother, Grace, goes to Colombia on vacation with her new boyfriend turns into a worrying situation when her mom doesn’t return home. Restricted by international red tape, June uses her creative brain to search for her lost mother with the help of technology, even though they are separated by thousands of miles. However, she comes across some dark secrets about Grace during her investigation, making June wonder if she ever knew her. Do you wish to get to the bottom of the truth with June? For that, you will have to watch the thriller film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Missing on Netflix?

While Netflix doesn’t house ‘Missing’ on its expansive platform, the streaming giant gives access to plenty of other alternatives to its subscribers. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Lost Girls‘ and ‘The Weekend Away.’

Is Missing on Hulu?

No, ‘Missing’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But you can still make use of your subscription to watch similar films such as ‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos‘ and ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette.’ Although the latter is a comedy movie, it follows a similar theme of a mom gone missing and her family members searching for her.

Is Missing on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Missing’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, including ‘What We Found‘ and ‘Gone Missing.’

Is Missing on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Missing’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. But you shall find comfort in the fact that you can use your subscription to watch similar movies on HBO Max, such as ‘Gone Baby Gone.’

Where to Watch Missing Online?

‘Missing’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that, as of now, you don’t have the option to watch the movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. For those who want to get an immersive viewing experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Missing For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Missing’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the mystery movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and not resort to illegal methods to do the same.

