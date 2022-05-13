Is Modern Love Mumbai on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is an anthology series that recounts heartwarming stories focusing on love and connection in modern times. Based on the popular and much-loved New York Times column, the show also offers viewers the plethora of challenges faced because of societal pressure and how people navigate around them. The show stars Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangda Singh, and Arshad Warsi. If you are looking for a heartwarming series that also teaches some valuable lessons, then ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is just the right show for you. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise or streaming details.

What is Modern Love Mumbai About?

Human connection and love are universal concepts that come in varied forms. The show recounts six independent stories which look at these complex emotions from different perspectives. The viewers are introduced to a gay man born into a conservative family, which he knows will disapprove of his relationships. On the other hand, we learn about a young man in his 20s who confesses to a 60-year-old about his sexual feelings. These diverse and unrelated stories challenge the orthodox understanding of romance, love, and connection while offering viewers a fresh perspective. In case you feel that the show sounds interesting and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

Is Modern Love Mumbai on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ in its massive catalog. Since the anthology series is highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Love Daily‘ or ‘Love, Life & Everything in Between.’

Is Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. People who have a subscription to the streamer can watch all the episodes here.

Is Modern Love Mumbai on Hotstar+?

Subscribers who are looking for the Pratik Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer on Hostar+ will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the series is inaccessible on the platform. However, they may enjoy watching somewhat similar shows like ‘Teri Meri Love Stores,’ which recounts 16 heartwarming tales that delve deeper into different aspects of relationships like trust, betrayal, and heartbreaks.

Where to Watch Modern Love Mumbai Online?

As mentioned above, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is only accessible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, you can watch it with a Prime subscription only. The anthology series is highly unlikely to arrive on video-on-demand platforms any time soon.

How to Stream Modern Love Mumbai for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the show free of cost can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Romantic Shows on Netflix