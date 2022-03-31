Is Morbius on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, ‘Morbius’ is a superhero action film that revolves around Michael Morbius, who is trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. However, he faces the side effects of the cure and becomes a living vampire. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the superhero movie is a star-studded affair with an ensemble of cast members including Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Adria Arjona. Fans of Marvel movies must be eager to learn more about ‘Morbius’ and where they can watch it. If you are one of them, we have got you covered!

What is Morbius About?

Biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius suffers from a dangerous and rare blood disease. This gets him to work on an effective cure that would help him as well as others who have the same disorder. So, he attempts something risky out of sheer desperation. The cure seems to be successful at first, but soon, he turns into a vampire, hence proving the cure to be worse than the disease itself. So, will the good in Morbius keep him in the light, or will the new Morbius take over for good? There is only one way to find out, and that is by watching the action-packed movie yourself. So, here are all the ways you can do that!

Is Morbius on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t have ‘Morbius’ in its current library of movies and TV shows. However, it is possible that the film premieres on the streaming giant later, given the deal it has with Sony, which is handling the movie’s distribution. In the meantime, fans of superhero films can turn to alternatives such as ‘iBOY‘ and ‘Psychokinesis.’

Is Morbius on Hulu?

Subscribers will have to look for ‘Morbius’ on other streaming platforms as it is not available on Hulu. Alternatively, you can enjoy watching other movies on the streamer, such as ‘Deadpool‘ and ‘Batman.’

Is Morbius on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Morbius’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current list of offerings. But thanks to its expansive library of movies and TV shows, you have several options. We recommend watching ‘Chronicle‘ or ‘Special.’ Although these films have a strong comic element, you might enjoy them if sci-fi and superhero genres are your thing.

Is Morbius on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that the superhero movie is not available for streaming on the platform. HBO Max comprises several other movies so you can watch instead, such as ‘Batman Begins‘ and ‘The Wolverine.’

Is Morbius on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers might be disappointed as they will not find ‘Morbius’ on the platform. But there is a chance that the film will be released on the streamer in the future since Disney inked a deal with Sony. Till then, there are various Marvel movies you can enjoy on Disney+, including ‘Doctor Strange‘ and ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

Where to Watch Morbius Online?

Since ‘Morbius’ received an exclusive theatrical release, the Jared Leto-starrer is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms as of now. In addition, the movie is not available to buy or rent either. However, if you want to catch the superhero movie on the big screen, you can go through the show timings and book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Morbius for Free?

As of now, there is no way for you to stream ‘Morbius’ for free. Even if it does land on Netflix or Disney+, you will need to purchase the respective subscriptions since neither of the streamers offers a free trial anymore. While having said that, it is yet to be seen where ‘Morbius’ heads after its theatrical run. Nevertheless, you should avoid resorting to illegal and unsafe means to watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

