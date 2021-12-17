Is Mother/Android on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max? Where to Watch Online?

Directed and written by Mattson Tomlin, ‘Mother/Android’ is a science fiction thriller movie that recounts a harrowing story of survival. Set in the near future where androids meant to serve humans have revolved against them after gaining sentience, a couple expecting a baby must fight for their lives and the unborn child they are about to bring to this world. As they make a desperate run to a human enclave, they, unfortunately, have bloodthirsty enemies waiting for them at every turn.

Starring Algee Smith, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Raúl Castillo, the story of survival in a post-apocalyptic world is an exciting amalgamation of the science fiction and thriller genres. Curious to learn more about ‘Mother/Android’? Allow us to be your guide.

What is Mother/Android About?

In the near future, humanity has made a lot of progress and now enjoys the fruits of hundreds of years of advanced scientific progress. Androids have become ubiquitous as every household uses them to assist them in their daily chores. Everything appears to be going just as expected, and it seems that the era of comfort and leisure has arrived for humanity. But that’s when things take a dark turn as the now sentient androids lead a revolt against society and put human beings in an existential threat.

As the armed forces begin to realize the danger that they face, Georgia and Sam, a couple who are expecting a baby, decide not to wait for help to come to them. The duo set out on a perilous journey to a human enclave in Chicago, where they will be safe. But even before they reach there, the couple faces murderous androids waiting for them along their way. Can they survive the long and tiring journey? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Mother’Android.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Mother/Android on Netflix?

Netflix US does not have the Mattson Tomlin directorial in its catalog. Although the film is a Hulu Original, it will be released by the streaming giant internationally on January 7, 2022. So, if you live outside the United States, then you can watch the film on Netflix’s official website on and after the aforementioned date.

Is Mother/Android on Hulu?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Mother/Android’ is a Hulu Original movie; therefore, it will be exclusively streaming on the platform starting December 17, 2021. Therefore, people in the United States must have a subscription to the streamer to watch the movie. Subscribers can head to the official website as soon as the film is released to watch the paranoia-filled drama unfolding from the comfort of their homes.

Is Mother/Android on Amazon Prime?

The Mattson Tomlin directorial is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. The film is also not accessible as on-demand content on the streamer. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Zoe.’

Is Mother/Android on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘Mother/Android.’ Furthermore, it seems highly unlikely that the film will be accessible on the platform even in the future. Subscribers who are looking for other science fiction thriller films on the streamer can watch ‘The Matrix.’

Where to Watch Mother/Android Online?

The Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith-starrer is available exclusively on Hulu in the United States and Netflix in the rest of the world. Therefore, the film is inaccessible on any other platform. As far as its release on VOD platforms is concerned, Hulu Original films are usually not available for rent/purchase, so that is most likely going to be the case with ‘Mother/Android’ as well unless there is some unexpected change.

How to Stream Mother/Android for Free?

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers so that they can experience its services and make an educated decision about paying for them. So, if you plan on watching the movie, then you can use the offer to watch the film free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on Netflix