Is Moving On on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Moving On’ is a comedy movie that revolves around two estranged friends who reconnect with each other at a mutual friend’s funeral and plot to seek revenge on a man who played with their feelings several decades ago. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, and Catherine Dent, the film is written and directed by Paul Weitz. Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics, the movie’s lead actresses definitely leave an imprint on the audience with their hilarious yet impressive onscreen performances. So, if you find yourself eager to learn more about this movie, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

What is Moving On About?

The narrative focuses on two elderly women — Claire and Evelyn — who used to be friends decades ago. When they run into each other at their mutual friend’s funeral, they decide to work together and finally make their deceased friend’s widower, Howard, pay for his past mistakes that hurt them both when they were younger. In the meanwhile, Claire reunites with her former lover named Ralph, as both women learn to come to terms with their past and present. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Paul Weitz directorial!

Is Moving On on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Moving On’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to the streaming giant’s immense collection of movies and TV shows, you do have the option to watch something similar, such as ‘Do Revenge.’ Just like ‘Moving On,’ it is about two women coming together to seek revenge on the people that did them wrong.

Is Moving On on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be in for a disappointment because ‘Moving On’ is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it bother you that much as you have access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘The First Wives Club‘ and ‘The Other Woman.’

Is Moving On on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t include ‘Moving On’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can turn to somewhat similar movies on the platform, such as ‘How to Be Single.’ This women-driven tale focuses on a group of young women exploring new friendships and forming deep connections with each other.

Is Moving On on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Moving On’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s library, there are various other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘Heathers.’

Where to Watch Moving On Online?

As of writing, ‘Moving On’ has been released exclusively in theaters. This simply means that you don’t have the option to watch the comedy film online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to watch the movie on the big screen and get a more immersive experience, you can always check show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Moving On For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Moving On’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms as of now. Thus, there is currently no way for you to stream the Jane Fonda starrer for free. All you can do is wait for the film to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we urge our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content instead of using illegal methods to do the same.

