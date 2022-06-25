Is Murder at Yellowstone City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ (originally titled ‘Murder at Emigrant Gulch’) is a western drama movie that is set in the titular town, Yellowstone City. The story revolves around the murder of a local prospector, who hits gold before his unexpected death, and the arrest of a suspicious newcomer in town. Directed by Richard Gray, the dramatic narrative is complemented by impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Isaiah Mustafa, Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, and Richard Dreyfuss. Fans of the genre are looking forward to learning more about the film and the ways they can watch it. If you are one of them, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

What is Murder at Yellowstone City About?

Set in Yellowstone City, a once booming and peaceful town turned broke, the storyline begins with a prospector striking gold and giving hope to the locals. However, this renewed hope is murdered when the prospector is found dead. Suspicions are raised toward a mysterious newcomer named Cicero and thus, Sheriff James Ambrose doesn’t hesitate to arrest him at once. Soon, it turns out that Cicero is innocent and many local people of the western town have enough secrets to keep and reasons to kill. With time, the mystery surrounding the prospector’s murder deepens while the authority does their best to catch the true culprit. If you wish to learn who the killer is, you would have to watch the western film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Murder at Yellowstone City on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ in its massive library of content. However, the streaming giant has other alternatives for fans of western dramas. You may enjoy watching ‘The Harder They Fall‘ and ‘The Power of the Dog.’

Is Murder at Yellowstone City on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ is not available on the streamer. To make up for it, the platform offers several similar movies that you can watch such as ‘Hostiles‘ and ‘Savage State.’

Is Murder at Yellowstone City on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, the western movie is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can learn more about it here! In the meanwhile, you can check out other alternatives that you can enjoy with just your subscription, such as ‘Brimstone‘ and ‘Sweet Country.’

Is Murder at Yellowstone City on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ on other streaming platforms as it is not a part of its massive catalog. Instead, you can turn to similar movies that are available on the streamer like ‘3:10 to Yuma‘ and ‘No Country for Old Men.’

Where to Watch Murder at Yellowstone City Online?

Since ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ has been exclusively released in theatres and VOD platforms, as of now, you can either watch the western drama in theatres or on some of the digital platforms. So, if you want to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango. On the other hand, you have the option of buying or renting the film on DirecTV, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Murder at Yellowstone City For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ has only been released in theatres and VOD platforms, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it gets made available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a trial period. In the meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resorting to illegal means for doing the same.

