Is Murdered by My Boyfriend on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime?

A poignant depiction of an abusive relationship that culminates in a chilling murder, ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ is a gripping crime drama movie based on true events. Directed by Paul Andrew Williams, it follows Ashley, who shares a two-year-old daughter with her boyfriend Reece. While their relationship seems perfect to outsiders, he gradually starts controlling and then physically assaulting her. Soon, Reece’s dark side takes over and ends up destroying Ashley’s life. Now, if the gripping concept of the movie has generated your curiosity, here are all the ways you can watch it.

What is Murdered by My Boyfriend About?

‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ centers around Ashley Jones, a teenager from Nottingham, England, who meets and falls for a man named Reece, who is a few years older than her. Soon, she becomes pregnant and gives birth to their daughter. However, Reece’s behavior drastically changes and he becomes manipulative toward her. From controlling her dressing to who she speaks with, he begins monitoring everything and even starts hitting her occasionally.

At first, Ashley tries to justify her boyfriend’s behavior but eventually decides to leave him for another man after four years. When Reece finds out about her new relationship, he sets out to confront her. In a blind rage, he physically attacks her and brutally beats her up in front of their two-year-old daughter. As things escalate, Ashley tragically succumbs to her wounds and he absconds. Thus, her parents set out to seek justice for her and make him answer for his heinous actions.

Is Murdered by My Boyfriend on Netflix

Alas, Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ on other platforms presently, as it is not a part of its vast catalog. However, they can enjoy similar crime drama movies on the streaming platform like ‘Brazen‘ and ‘Lost Girls‘.

Is Murdered by My Boyfriend on Hulu?

Sadly, ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ is currently unavailable in the streaming Hulu collection of movies and TV shows. But if you like such movies, you will definitely enjoy streaming other true crime-related movies like ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman‘ and ‘All Good Things.’

Is Murdered by My Boyfriend on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users can watch the Paul Andrew Williams directorial by adding a BritBox subscription to their current plan here. Apart from this, they can also watch many other free crime-drama movies such as ‘Murdered For Being Different‘ and ‘Honour.’

Is Murdered by My Boyfriend on HBO Max?

No, ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ is not included in the streaming giant’s extensive library of movies and TV shows presently. In the meantime, you can opt for other thrilling crime-drama titles on HBO Max, like ‘Kimi‘ and ‘Gone Baby Gone.’

Where to Watch Murdered by My Boyfriend Online?

Currently, ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ is only available to stream on-demand with a BritBox subscription on iTunes. However, it may soon be arriving on other Live TV and on-demand platforms too.

How to Stream Murdered by My Boyfriend for Free?

Unfortunately, ‘Murdered by My Boyfriend’ cannot be streamed free of cost anywhere on the web right now. Only if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can avail of the 7-day free trial offer with an add-on BritBox subscription. Although, we always suggest our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume. Moreover, an Amazon Prime subscription can also grant them access to numerous other movies and TV shows.

